ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Christmas Festival Santa Gift Ideas: Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

    By
    |

    Christmas, December 25 is just a few days ahead, and it's time to receive your Santa gifts. If you are looking forward to buying a 5G smartphone for your loved ones, then you can buy any of these gifts for your Santa gifts. Given that there are many devices in the market, then you can take a look at the mentioned offerings below.

     

    Affordable 5G Smartphones

    There are many affordable 5G smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in the market. One of the offerings is the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Oppo A53s 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 10T, and Lava Agni 5G. Check out the offers you can get on these devices on account of Christmas from here.

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    POCO M3 Pro 5G

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    OPPO A53s 5G
     

    OPPO A53s 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery
    Moto G51 5G

    Moto G51 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storageE
    • xpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 11, upgradable to Android 12
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP (16MP in select markets) front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Realme 8s 5G

    Realme 8s 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

    Price: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
    iQOO Z3

    iQOO Z3

    Price: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,400 mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme 8 5G

    Realme 8 5G

    Price: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery
    Lava Agni 5G

    Lava Agni 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme X7

    Realme X7

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,310 mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Price: Rs. 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

    Price: Rs. 19,574
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO A55 5G

    OPPO A55 5G

    Price: Rs. 17,985
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Realme Narzo 30 5G

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X