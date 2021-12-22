Christmas Festival Santa Gift Ideas: Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Christmas, December 25 is just a few days ahead, and it's time to receive your Santa gifts. If you are looking forward to buying a 5G smartphone for your loved ones, then you can buy any of these gifts for your Santa gifts. Given that there are many devices in the market, then you can take a look at the mentioned offerings below.

There are many affordable 5G smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in the market. One of the offerings is the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Oppo A53s 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 10T, and Lava Agni 5G. Check out the offers you can get on these devices on account of Christmas from here. POCO M3 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) battery OPPO A53s 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890mAh (minimum) battery Moto G51 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core Snapdragon 480+ 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS 2.1) storageE

xpandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 11, upgradable to Android 12

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP (16MP in select markets) front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme 8s 5G Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G Price: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery iQOO Z3 Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh (Typical) battery Realme 8 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,890 mAh (minimum) battery Lava Agni 5G Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.78-inch (2460 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

64MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme X7 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen with up to 600 nits brightness

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,310 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price: Rs. 19,574

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

48MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery OPPO A55 5G Price: Rs. 17,985

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) 20:9 HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Realme Narzo 30 5G Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India