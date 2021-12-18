Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best 5G Smartphones Available On Discount Price

Going into the details, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Oppo A53s 5G at a 5 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 15,990. Plus, the Oppo Reno6 5G is also available at a huge discount. Not to forget the Poco F3 GT and the Poco M3 Pro 5G that get a huge price slash deal on Flipkart.

Similarly, one can check out the Motorola Edge 20 for just Rs. 27,999 at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Some of the other devices available at a discount include the iPhone 12 Mini, which can be bought for as low as Rs. 44, 199. Vivo X60 is also available with an 18 percent discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Additionally, the Vivo Y72 5G and the Vivo V21 5G get a massive price cut deal here.

Plus, the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is offering the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G at a discount price of Rs. 20,999. One can also check out the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme 8s 5G at a huge discount at the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (5% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

Motorola Edge 20 is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990 18% off

vivo X60 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Aqua, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 12% off

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 9% off

vivo Y72 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 6% off

Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno6 5G (Stellar Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 35,990 (16% off)

OPPO Reno6 5G is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 28,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (17% off)

POCO F3 GT is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 28,990 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999 (13% off)

Realme 8s 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (9% off)

POCO M3 Pro 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 9% off

vivo V21 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A53s 5G (Crystal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP: Rs. 16,990 (5% off)

OPPO A53s 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 5G (Frosted Onyx, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 20% off

Motorola Edge 20 is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

iPhone 12 Mini (Black, 64 GB)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 44,199 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 26% off

iPhone 12 Mini is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,199 onwards during the sale.