Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale: Special Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

During the Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale, you can get the Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo X60, Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y72 5G and other smartphones at a discounted pricing. Also, there will be no cost EMI payment option as well. Check out the offers you can get from here.

Vivo V21e 5G (Dark Pearl, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cos

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (10% Off)

Vivo V21e 5G is available at 10% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X60

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (18% Off)

Vivo X60 is available at 18% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y33s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13% Off)

Vivo Y33s is available at 13% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y72 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

Vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y20T

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,489 ; You Save: Rs. 4,001 (20%)

Vivo Y20T is available at 20% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,489 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y12G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20% Off)

Vivo Y12G is available at 20% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y73

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

Vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

