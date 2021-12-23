ENGLISH

    Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale: Special Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Are you a fan of Vivo smartphones? Well, you can get your hands on Vivo smartphones at a discount during the Christmas sale hosted by the company. The Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale offers attractive discounts on these devices, thereby making you save some bucks.

     

    Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale

    During the Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale, you can get the Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo X60, Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y72 5G and other smartphones at a discounted pricing. Also, there will be no cost EMI payment option as well. Check out the offers you can get from here.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (10% Off)

    Vivo V21e 5G is available at 10% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (18% Off)

    Vivo X60 is available at 18% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (13% Off)

    Vivo Y33s is available at 13% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

    Vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,489 ; You Save: Rs. 4,001 (20%)

    Vivo Y20T is available at 20% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,489 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20% Off)

    Vivo Y12G is available at 20% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (10%)

    Vivo V21e 5G is available at 10% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

    Vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)

    Vivo Y72 5G is available at 16% discount during Vivo Christmas Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 17:19 [IST]
