Sony Christmas Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Speakers, Headphones, PS5, Home Theaters, And Much More
As the festival of Christmas is just a few days ahead, Sony India has announced an exciting sale from December 16, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The offers will be available on various products including speakers, headphones, home theaters, and PlayStation and more via both online and offline channels. Also, you can buy the Bravia television models at a discount.
If you are looking forward to buy any of these new products sometime soon, then you can get your hands on them at a discount during the Sony Christmas Sale 2021 via Sony retail stores, major electronic stores, www.ShopatSC.com, Flipkart and Amazon. Check out the offers you can avail such as EMI payments, Rs. 20,000 instant cashback, and more.
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (2021 Model)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 113,990 ; MRP: Rs. 159,900 ; You Save: Rs. 45,910 (29% Off)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is available at 29% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 113,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (2021 Model)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 87,390 ; MRP: Rs. 109,900 ; You Save: Rs. 22,510 (20% Off)
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is available at 20% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 87,390 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40% Off)
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphone is available at 40% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this headphone for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,391 (47% Off)
Sony WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth in-Ear Headphone is available at 47% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this headphone for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports Noise Cancellation Extra Bass BT Earbud
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,990 ; MRP: Rs. 18,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (42% Off)
Sony WF-SP800N is available at 42% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 10,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Rs. 14,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (47% Off)
Sony WF-SP800N is available at 47% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this headphone for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony ILCE-7RM3 Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 202,990 ; MRP: Rs. 232,490 ; You Save: Rs. 29,500 (13% Off)
Sony ILCE-7RM3 Full-Frame 42.4MP Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera is available at 13% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this headphone for Rs. 202,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43) Full HD LED Smart TV (Black) KLV-43W672G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 51,140 ; MRP: Rs. 59,900 ; You Save: Rs. 8,760 (15% Off)
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43) Full HD LED Smart TV is available at 15% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 51,140 onwards during the sale.
PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (25% Off)
PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut is available at 25% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this game for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
PS4 Marvel's Spiderman: Miles Morales
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: ₹ 1,000 (25% Off)
PS4 Marvel's Spiderman Miles Morales is available at 25% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this game for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; MRP: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (3%)
Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System is available at 3% discount during Sony Christmas sale. You can get this headphone for Rs. 19,490 onwards during the sale.
