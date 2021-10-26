ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Week Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Samsung Week Sale is the best time for purchasing smartphones, tablets, TV, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and other products. The sale debuted on October 25 and will last until November 2. During this sale, you can grab the craziest deals on premium smartphones and electronic items such as Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy Note20, NEO QLED 4K Smart TV, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth, and more.

     

    Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021

    During the Samsung Week Sale with you can get great deals such as highest online exchange value, no-cost EMI up to 18 months, up to 10 percent instant cashback and up to Rs 4,500 off on app purchase.

    Samsung is also offering exchange value on old smartphones when buying a new Galaxy smartphone. Customers can also unlock the benefits and discounts by referring their friends and family. One of the benefits is the one-time accidental damage protection service for a year.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,499

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 38,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 (48% Off)
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note20 (48% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,499

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 43,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 149,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 171,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (11% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (11% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (37% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (37% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,999

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is available at 37% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (35% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (35% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 35% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (26% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (26% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 128,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 85,999

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 26% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 85,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 19:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X