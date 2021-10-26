Samsung Week Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Premium Samsung Smartphones

During the Samsung Week Sale with you can get great deals such as highest online exchange value, no-cost EMI up to 18 months, up to 10 percent instant cashback and up to Rs 4,500 off on app purchase.

Samsung is also offering exchange value on old smartphones when buying a new Galaxy smartphone. Customers can also unlock the benefits and discounts by referring their friends and family. One of the benefits is the one-time accidental damage protection service for a year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (47% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 38,499

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 47% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 38,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 (48% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 43,499

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is available at 48% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 43,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (13% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 149,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 171,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 13% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 149,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (11% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (37% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 1,89,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,19,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is available at 37% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 1,19,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (35% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 83,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 54,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at 35% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (26% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 128,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 85,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 26% discount during Samsung Week Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphones for Rs. 85,999 onwards during the sale.