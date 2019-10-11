Just In
Security Features On iPhone 11 That Make It Truly Private
Apple's recent iPhone campaigns are mainly based on user privacy and user security. Being an Android smartphone user for a long time I did not realize how secure an iOS device is until I started testing Apple's latest iPhone 11 powered by the A13 Bionic Chipset.
Here are some of the most underrated features on an iPhone (with Face ID) that give peace of mind to its owners. These features are available on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Some of them work on devices without Face ID as well.
Erase Data After Ten Failed Passcode Attempts
I still remember some of the Bond and Mission Impossible movies, where the device will auto-destruct itself after failed login attempts. By enabling this feature the device will automatically delete all the data stored in the iPhone automatically after ten failed passcode attempts. Even some of the older iPhones also support this feature.
Show Notification Preview
This feature will make sure that the phone will not show the details of the notification before unlocking the smartphone. Thanks to the Face ID -- the device will automatically show the detailed notification on the lock screen if the device is held up against the user's face. This feature is enabled by default and one can disable the same from the notification setting menu.
Biometric Authentication For App Installation
While installing a new app on an iPhone (also works with iPhones with Touch ID) the phone will ask users to authenticate if by verifying the biometric data (Face ID or Touch ID or even passcode). This feature makes sure that someone who is checking your smartphone will not be able to sneak into the iPhone and install an app to do some harm or collect data from the phone.
Our Inference On These Features
Though some of these features are also available on the Android platform the implementation on iOS makes it a better option compared to its contemporaries. There are a lot of other features that make an iPhone truly a secure device.
