Sharp Aquos R2 Compact with dual notch displays vs other high-end smartphones

Ever since the latest designed Sharp Aquos R2 compact has been launched, it's been a subject of interest by many users. Disbarring all kinds of stereotype, the smartphone comes with dual notch screen configuration. Its upper notch is of a water-drop like, while the bottom part is of rectangular shape.

The dual notched screen looks advantageous as it comfortably covers some extra features, thus making optimal use of the abandoned space. While the phone's upper part houses the front-facing camera sensor, the bottom part comes with a fingerprint scanner. But if your priority is to go after a device coming with notched screen, you can go with other high-end smartphones as alternatives.

From the list, you can go for the Google Pixel 3 XL which has been able to reduce the bezels of the device and provide a larger display, while the notch is there to accommodate better speakers and an improved dual selfie camera system. The device also claims to offer much better notch to display ratio than some of its rivals.

OnePlus 6T comes with waterdrop notch design that occupies much lesser space than the rectangular notch of the OnePlus 6. Its notch houses the front camera and other sensors. There are few more handsets that too cater all goodness related to their notches.

Notch comes with couple of benefits. It offers an improvement in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display, by enhancing the display section. With teardrop(dewdrop) notch there is a further increase in the screen to body ratio of a smartphone display.

It also makes best use of left over space. While there are some cons as well. There are some devices whose apps are still not compatible with notched displays. As a result there are some cut through the content of the apps in due course of representing a notch.

Google pixel 3 Xl and Google pixel 3

Key Specs Pixel 3 - 5.5-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) FHD+ OLED 18:9 display, 443 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Pixel 3 XL - 6.3-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ OLED 18.5:9 display, 523 PPI, HDR support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera

8MP auto focus front camera and secondary 8MP fixed focus camera

Active Edge

Water and dust Resistant (IP68)

4G VoLTE

Pixel 3 - 2915 mAh (Pixel 3) / 3430mAh (Pixel 3 XL) battery

Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery

Key Specs

5.8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 2436 x 1125 pixels resolution

12MP primary camera and 7MP front facing camera

iOs v12 operating system with 2.39GHz Apple A12 Bionic hexa core processor

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory expandable and and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/1.9 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Dedicated Google Assistant button

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery