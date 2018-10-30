Six less known features of the OnePlus 6T: The latest flagship from OnePlus

OnePlus 6T comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

The OnePlus 6T is one of the first smartphones to offer the latest tempered glass from Corning, the Gorilla Glass 6. The display of the OnePlus 6T is now protected by the GG6, which offers much higher resistance to accidental falls and drops compared to the OnePlus 6. Do note that the back case of the OnePlus 6T uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 6T offers Screen Unlock

The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone to offer in-display fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the smartphone in 0.34s. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 6T has the fastest in-display fingerprint scanner compared to any other smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is also the first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor to launch in the United States of America.

OnePlus 6T has the biggest screen of any OnePlus smartphone

The OnePlus 6T now comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, which makes it the biggest screen that OnePlus has shipped till date. Thanks to the water-drop or dew-drop notch, the OnePlus 6T offers the highest screen to body ratio compared to other OnePlus smartphones. The smartphone has a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

OnePlus 6T has the biggest battery of any OnePlus smartphone

The OnePlus 6T has a 3700 mAh battery, which is 400 mAh more than the 3300 mAh battery found on the OnePlus 6. Just like the previous generation OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6T supports Dash Charging, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than two hours.

OnePlus 6T uses RAM as storage

One more interesting feature about the OnePlus 6T is the software and hardware optimisation. The OnePlus 6T uses RAM as storage while launching games and apps, which will fasten the launch speed as RAM offers higher read/write speeds compared to the storage module (in this case UFS 2.1).

Nightscape and portrait lighting on the OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T also comes with additional camera capabilities compared to the OnePlus 6. Nightscape feature will help to capture detailed portrait pictures even in the low-light condition, and portrait lighting will help to offer professional studio like lighting effect. Both features will be made available on the OnePlus 6 with a software update.