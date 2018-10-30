Six less known features of the OnePlus 6T: The latest flagship from OnePlus

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Media, Fake Media, Money And Booze: The Big Challenge Ahead Of The Telangana Elections
- OnePlus 6T India Launch: Watch The Live-Streaming Here
- Pamper Your Skin A Little More With This Watermelon Cleanser Today!
- JUST IN! Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Shower Pictures From NYC: Nick Jonas' Would-be Wife Looks Stunning
- Kanthalloor – A Small Village Tucked Away In The Heavenly Expanse Of Kerala
- New Hyundai Santro 2018 Vs Tata Tiago Vs Maruti Celerio: Which Is The Best Hatchback?
- India Vs West Indies: 4th ODI Report: Rohit Sharma, Rayudu, Khaleel Wreck WI
- Corporate Earnings: How Investors Can Use Them For Investment Decisions?
The OnePlus 6T is now the official flagship smartphone from OnePlus with state of the art technology and a premium design. The base variant of the OnePlus 6T is priced at $549, which is identical to the price of the base variant of the OnePlus 6. The smartphone will be officially launched in India on the 30th of October.
The OnePlus 6T comes with a lot of new features compared to the OnePlus 6. Here are the six less known facts about the latest flagship device from OnePlus.
OnePlus 6T comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6
The OnePlus 6T is one of the first smartphones to offer the latest tempered glass from Corning, the Gorilla Glass 6. The display of the OnePlus 6T is now protected by the GG6, which offers much higher resistance to accidental falls and drops compared to the OnePlus 6. Do note that the back case of the OnePlus 6T uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
OnePlus 6T offers Screen Unlock
The OnePlus 6T is also the first OnePlus smartphone to offer in-display fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the smartphone in 0.34s. According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 6T has the fastest in-display fingerprint scanner compared to any other smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is also the first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor to launch in the United States of America.
OnePlus 6T has the biggest screen of any OnePlus smartphone
The OnePlus 6T now comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, which makes it the biggest screen that OnePlus has shipped till date. Thanks to the water-drop or dew-drop notch, the OnePlus 6T offers the highest screen to body ratio compared to other OnePlus smartphones. The smartphone has a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with a peak brightness of 600 nits.
OnePlus 6T has the biggest battery of any OnePlus smartphone
The OnePlus 6T has a 3700 mAh battery, which is 400 mAh more than the 3300 mAh battery found on the OnePlus 6. Just like the previous generation OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6T supports Dash Charging, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than two hours.
OnePlus 6T uses RAM as storage
One more interesting feature about the OnePlus 6T is the software and hardware optimisation. The OnePlus 6T uses RAM as storage while launching games and apps, which will fasten the launch speed as RAM offers higher read/write speeds compared to the storage module (in this case UFS 2.1).
Nightscape and portrait lighting on the OnePlus 6T
The OnePlus 6T also comes with additional camera capabilities compared to the OnePlus 6. Nightscape feature will help to capture detailed portrait pictures even in the low-light condition, and portrait lighting will help to offer professional studio like lighting effect. Both features will be made available on the OnePlus 6 with a software update.