Best Future-Proof Smartphones With All Screen Display Features

With each device coming into the picture, users admire its features a lot. And this is one of the prominent reasons why such devices witness a surging sale amongst the consumers. Ever since the pop-up camera has evolved, our makers find solid reasons to get rid off notch- offering design with completely no bezel.

The concept of adding no notch on the display front of a phone sums up to a reason to offer more artistic viewing experience. As a result, your videos will look really amazing with the bigger and enlarged cinematic experience. Also, the bezel-less display has its importance. Such display offers an infinity view that offers a pleasing new experience in terms of watching movies or playing games.

Google Pixel 3A

5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3a XL

6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery
HTC U12 Plus

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera + secondary 16MP camera

8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery
Meizu 16

6 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 20MP Telephoto Dual Camera Setup

20 MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 5

Dual Speakers

3010mAh Battery
HTC U11+

15.24 cm (6 inch) Quad HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 2 TB

12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

3930 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery