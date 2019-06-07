ENGLISH

    Best Future-Proof Smartphones With All Screen Display

    By
    |

    With each device coming into the picture, users admire its features a lot. And this is one of the prominent reasons why such devices witness a surging sale amongst the consumers. Ever since the pop-up camera has evolved, our makers find solid reasons to get rid off notch- offering design with completely no bezel.

    The concept of adding no notch on the display front of a phone sums up to a reason to offer more artistic viewing experience. As a result, your videos will look really amazing with the bigger and enlarged cinematic experience. Also, the bezel-less display has its importance. Such display offers an infinity view that offers a pleasing new experience in terms of watching movies or playing games.

    Google Pixel 3A

    Key Specs

    • 5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3a XL

    Key Specs

    • 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3700mAh Battery

    HTC U12 Plus
     

    HTC U12 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Meizu 16

    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 20MP Telephoto Dual Camera Setup
    • 20 MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Dual Speakers
    • 3010mAh Battery

    HTC U11+

    Key Specs

    • 15.24 cm (6 inch) Quad HD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 2 TB
    • 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 3930 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
