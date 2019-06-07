Just In
Best Future-Proof Smartphones With All Screen Display
With each device coming into the picture, users admire its features a lot. And this is one of the prominent reasons why such devices witness a surging sale amongst the consumers. Ever since the pop-up camera has evolved, our makers find solid reasons to get rid off notch- offering design with completely no bezel.
The concept of adding no notch on the display front of a phone sums up to a reason to offer more artistic viewing experience. As a result, your videos will look really amazing with the bigger and enlarged cinematic experience. Also, the bezel-less display has its importance. Such display offers an infinity view that offers a pleasing new experience in terms of watching movies or playing games.
Google Pixel 3A
Best Price of Google Pixel 3A
Key Specs
- 5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3a XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3a XL
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
HTC U12 Plus
Best Price of HTC U12 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera + secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Meizu 16
Best Price of Meizu 16
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 20MP Telephoto Dual Camera Setup
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 5
- Dual Speakers
- 3010mAh Battery
HTC U11+
Best Price of HTC U11+
Key Specs
- 15.24 cm (6 inch) Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 2 TB
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 3930 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery