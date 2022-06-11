Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870: Newer Or Wiser? Features oi-Vivek

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is currently the latest and the most powerful processor in Qualcomm's mid-tier smartphone chipset lineup. We can expect phones with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 to launch in the upcoming weeks, and these devices are expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000.

Similarly, the Snapdragon 870 is also one such processor, which is a speed binned Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC with improved performance and power efficiency. Again, we can expect to see phones with the Snapdragon 870 SoC in the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone for around Rs. 30,000, then should you pick a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powered device or a Snapdragon 870 SoC powered device? Here is an in-depth comparison between the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 Manufacturing Process

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is fabbed by Samsung using a 4nm process, while the Snapdragon 870 is fabbed using a slightly dated 7nm process. This makes the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 a more efficient process, as the chipset is manufactured using a more advanced node. Hence, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 powered SoC should deliver better battery life than a phone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 CPU

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has an octa-core processor with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.4GHz. Similarly, the Snapdragon 870 SoC also has an octa-core CPU design with a much higher peak CPU clock speed of 3.2GHz. Hence, when it comes to single-thread performance, a phone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC should deliver much better performance, including gaming performance.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 GPU

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 uses the Adreno 642 GPU, while the Snapdragon 870 comes with the Adreno 650 GPU. This clearly indicates that the Snapdragon 870 has a slightly more powerful GPU, and when combined with the higher clock speed CPU, the Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone will deliver better performance and gaming capabilities.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC can support up to an FHD+ resolution display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, while the Snapdragon 870 SoC can support up to a QHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate or a 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate. Again, the Snapdragon 870 SoC does have better display support capability when compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 Camera Capabilities

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 uses Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor with Triple 14-bit ISPs while the Snapdragon 870 uses Spectra 480 ISP with support for up to 200MP photo capture and native 8K video capture support. While the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 can also support 200MP images, there is no 8K video recording capability.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 5G And Networking Support

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 can offer a peak download speed of 4.4Gbps, while the Snapdragon 870 SoC can offer up to 7.5Gbps. Both chipsets support Wi-Fi 6, and the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 has Bluetooth 5.3 support, while the Snapdragon 870 only has Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Vs Snapdragon 870 5G: Verdict

If you are looking for a smartphone for around Rs. 30,000 price mark in India, then it makes sense to get a Snapdragon 870 SoC powered smartphone instead of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. In most aspects, the Snapdragon 870 will outperform the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

