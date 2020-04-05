Just In
These Of Vivo Smartphones Have Received Price Hike In India
Due to the increase in the rates of GST on smartphones, OEMs have refreshed the prices of smartphones and most of the devices now cost a bit more than their original price.
Vivo has also increased the price of its smartphones. Here are the latest official prices of the Vivo smartphone.
Do note that, these are the official prices and might vary a bit from platform to platform.
Vivo V17
The Vivo V17 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs. 24,990 and the smartphone has received an overall price hike of Rs. 2,000. The Vivo V17 offers a quad-camera setup with an AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Vivo S1
The Vivo S1, powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage used to cost Rs. 15,990 and this model has also received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and now costs Rs. 17,990.
Vivo S1 Pro
The Vivo S1 Pro, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC also offers a great set of cameras. This device with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now retails for Rs. 20,990 and the device's price has been increased by Rs. 2,000.
Vivo Y19
The Vivo Y19 is also a mid-range smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone has also received a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and the device now cost Rs. 14,990.
Vivo Y91i 2GB RAM
The base model of the Vivo Y91i with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is an entry-level smartphone with a water-drop notch and a dual-camera system will now cost Rs. 7,990 and the device used to cost Rs. 6,990 confirming a total price hike of Rs. 1,000.
Vivo Y15
The Vivo V15, powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has received a total price hike of Rs. 1,000 and the device now cost Rs. 12,990 in India.
Vivo Y12
The Vivo Y12 is also powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and a massive 5,000 mAh battery have received a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 10,990 is the new retail price of the phone.
Vivo Y11
The Vivo Y11, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage retails for Rs. 9,990 and the device has received a total price increase of Rs. 1,000.
