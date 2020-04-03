Just In
Don't Miss
- News 10 foreigners, who attended Nizamuddin event, tracked down in Bihar
- Movies Shilpa Shetty Writes A Heartfelt Note To Mumbaikars Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown
- Sports Bayern Munich hand Hansi Flick three-year deal
- Lifestyle Why Bats Themselves Don’t Get Infected By Viruses
- Automobiles Kia Sonet Interiors Spied With Flat Bottom Steering Wheel Ahead Of India Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Goa In April
- Finance COVID-19: Beware Of Fake UPI IDs While Donating To PM-CARES Fund
- Education ETS Offers At-Home Solutions For TOEFL And GRE Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
GST Price Hike: These Realme Smartphones Have Become More Expensive
Due to the increase in GST percentage on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent, most of the smartphones in India have undergone a price refresh. These smartphones will cost a bit more than before and here is the complete detail on the same
Realme, the sub smartphone brand from BBK Electronics has also increased the prices of its smartphones due to the increase in GST on smartphones. And here are the latest prices of the Realme smartphones in India, which will be applicable across various platforms.
Realme 6 Pro
The Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in India to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The device used to cost Rs. 16,999 and now costs Rs. 17,999 with a total price hike of Rs. 1,000.
Realme 6
The Realme 6 is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 90Hz refresh rate display, powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and this model's price has also gone up by Rs. 1,000, and now costs Rs. 13,999.
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with at least 6GB RAM now costs Rs. 36,999 and the device used to retail for Rs. 34,999. This model has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000.
Realme C3
The Realme C3, which is an affordable dual-camera smartphone, based on the Helio G70 used to cost Rs. 6,999 for the base model and it has received a price hike of Rs. 500 and now costs Rs. 7,499.
Realme 5i
The Realme 5i is the most affordable quad-camera smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC now retails for Rs. 9,999 and has received an overall price hike of Rs. 1,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Realme X2
The Realme X2, powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC is one of the best mid-tier gaming smartphones, which now retails for Rs. 17,999 and has received a price hike of Rs. 1,000. The Realme X2 offers features like AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Realme X2 Pro
The regular edition of the Realme X2 Pro, which is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC has also received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and now costs Rs. 29,999 compared to its original price of Rs. 27,999.
Realme 5s
The Realme 5s is one of the most affordable 48MP quad-camera smartphones in the market and the device retails for Rs. 10,999 and the price has gone up by Rs. 1,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
Realme 5 Pro
The Realme 5 Pro offers features like a quad-camera powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and even this model's price has gone up by Rs. 1,000, which now costs Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
Realme XT
The Realme XT is the most affordable Realme smartphone with an AMOLED display and a 64MP camera, which now comes with a retail price of Rs. 16,999 and the price of this model have also gone up by Rs. 1,000.
Realme X
The Realme X, the only smartphone from the brand with a pop-up selfie camera has also received a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and the smartphone now cost Rs. 17,999 for the base model.
Realme X Master Edition
The Realme X Master Edition, which is a limited edition model has also seen a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and this model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will now cost Rs. 20,999.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,499
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
13,790
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
13,970
-
82,999
-
9,535
-
8,999
-
12,999
-
3,200
-
47,999
-
28,820