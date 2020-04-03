GST Price Hike: These Realme Smartphones Have Become More Expensive

Realme, the sub smartphone brand from BBK Electronics has also increased the prices of its smartphones due to the increase in GST on smartphones. And here are the latest prices of the Realme smartphones in India, which will be applicable across various platforms.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in India to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with a 90Hz refresh rate display. The device used to cost Rs. 16,999 and now costs Rs. 17,999 with a total price hike of Rs. 1,000.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is the most affordable smartphone in the country with a 90Hz refresh rate display, powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and this model's price has also gone up by Rs. 1,000, and now costs Rs. 13,999.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with at least 6GB RAM now costs Rs. 36,999 and the device used to retail for Rs. 34,999. This model has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000.

Realme C3

The Realme C3, which is an affordable dual-camera smartphone, based on the Helio G70 used to cost Rs. 6,999 for the base model and it has received a price hike of Rs. 500 and now costs Rs. 7,499.

Realme 5i

The Realme 5i is the most affordable quad-camera smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC now retails for Rs. 9,999 and has received an overall price hike of Rs. 1,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Realme X2

The Realme X2, powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC is one of the best mid-tier gaming smartphones, which now retails for Rs. 17,999 and has received a price hike of Rs. 1,000. The Realme X2 offers features like AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme X2 Pro

The regular edition of the Realme X2 Pro, which is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC has also received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and now costs Rs. 29,999 compared to its original price of Rs. 27,999.

Realme 5s

The Realme 5s is one of the most affordable 48MP quad-camera smartphones in the market and the device retails for Rs. 10,999 and the price has gone up by Rs. 1,000 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 Pro offers features like a quad-camera powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and even this model's price has gone up by Rs. 1,000, which now costs Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Realme XT

The Realme XT is the most affordable Realme smartphone with an AMOLED display and a 64MP camera, which now comes with a retail price of Rs. 16,999 and the price of this model have also gone up by Rs. 1,000.

Realme X

The Realme X, the only smartphone from the brand with a pop-up selfie camera has also received a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and the smartphone now cost Rs. 17,999 for the base model.

Realme X Master Edition

The Realme X Master Edition, which is a limited edition model has also seen a price hike of Rs. 1,000 and this model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will now cost Rs. 20,999.