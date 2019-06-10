ENGLISH

    Things To Consider While Buying A Smartphone – Price, Specs, Features And More

    In this age of tech-oriented revolution, smartphones have become the most reliable wares for the users. The consumers feel overwhelmed by having highly feature-rich devices. But there are certain things you need to consider before buying any device. In devoid of it, you will be left with only regrets.

    Things To Consider While Buying A Smartphone – Price, Specs and more

     

    Before buying any device, set your budget. Never keep the wrong perception that the high-end phones are only the showstoppers. On the contrary, even a low-budget phone can satisfy your multitasking needs. However, it totally depends on how much you're willing to spend. Aftermath, look for the brands you're planning to acquire.

    Other important parameters you need to follow are the features of these handsets. These are chipsets, RAM and storage, display, camera, and many more. For a better idea, follow the review section of your selected device on a couple of portals or at some tech-based websites. Having absolutely satisfied with every factor, you can confidently move forward to its purchasing.

    Price Range

    You need to make a proper budget figure keeping expenditures in mind. You can pick any priced handset which comfortably accompanies with the chunks you have set. Don't be in a hurry try to look for the best at your selected budget.

     

    Performance

    This is the most important feature. If you are looking for Android phones, make sure your selected device should be at least be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor. And if you're an iPhone lover, pick a handset which at least should be powered by A10 chipset.

    Storage
     

    Storage

    Before picking any device, you have to consider at the minimum that its storage must be of 32GB. In absence of such configuration, your device would badly hang. Even iPhone lovers should go for the same setup.

    RAM

    If you are pursuing an Android phone, go for at least 3GB RAM handset. Since you would be using several important apps that's why such a setup would ensure you with smooth operation. For iPhones, 2GB RAM would be a good pick.

    Form Factor


    The form factor is also a crucial aspect to consider. Users like to have a theater-like experience while gaming or streaming, and this becomes possible only after they go for phablets. If you are buying a device, make sure its size, shape, and style should be of better measurements and yet attractive.

    Display

    You must buy a handset whose display would not be less than a 6-inch. Keeping your gaming addiction and media-service providers(Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.) in mind, these bigger display based handsets will make an ideal choice for you.

    Operating System

    Go for the Android 9(Pie) OS based handsets and the best part is this OS is now easily available even on some budget-phones. You must pick iPhones which at the minimum would run Apple iOS 10.

    Features

    This part includes best camera setup with AI based-features, bigger battery with fast-charging technology, pop-up selfie, a notch less and more bezel-less display screens, and many more. The more you spend money- the more feature-rich device will be in your pocket.

    Battery

    Make sure your newly purchased device can last longer and the backup should come with an option of fast-charging technology. However, if your choice restricts to only budget phones, go for the biggest possible backups.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
