Top 10 trending smartphones of last week

In the last week, several smartphones were launched and some were highly anticipated ones while some others were unexpected. While HMD's second batch of Nokia Android smartphones were eagerly awaited by everyone, the Nokia 7 was announced exclusively for the Chinese market.
We can expect this smartphone to be launched in the global markets just like the Nokia 6 in the coming months. Eventually, it is also trending in the Indian market as it carries the Nokia 8 highlights despite being a mid-range device.
That's not all! Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 5A, the entry-level smartphone at a budget price point. This is the successor to the Redmi 4A and comes with attractive specs and features for its pricing.
This launch was something that was unexpected to happen. However, in India, the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Xiaomi Mi A1 are still the trending devices.
How can we forget the rest? There are smartphones such as Nokia 6, Galaxy J7, Galaxy J7 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, and Galaxy Note 8. These are also trending in the Indian market right now.
Nokia 7
Buy At Price of Rs 24,520
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A)
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 20,890
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note8
Buy At Price of Rs 67,900
Key Features
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Buy At Price of Rs 14,875
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Buy At Price of Rs 57,900
Key Features
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- -8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4X)
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery