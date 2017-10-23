Top 10 trending smartphones of last week

In the last week, several smartphones were launched and some were highly anticipated ones while some others were unexpected. While HMD's second batch of Nokia Android smartphones were eagerly awaited by everyone, the Nokia 7 was announced exclusively for the Chinese market.

We can expect this smartphone to be launched in the global markets just like the Nokia 6 in the coming months. Eventually, it is also trending in the Indian market as it carries the Nokia 8 highlights despite being a mid-range device.

SEE ALSO: Best small-screen and compact smartphones you can buy in India

That's not all! Xiaomi introduced the Redmi 5A, the entry-level smartphone at a budget price point. This is the successor to the Redmi 4A and comes with attractive specs and features for its pricing.

This launch was something that was unexpected to happen. However, in India, the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Xiaomi Mi A1 are still the trending devices.

SEE ALSO: Best Quick Charging smartphones between Rs 5,000 to Rs 12,000

How can we forget the rest? There are smartphones such as Nokia 6, Galaxy J7, Galaxy J7 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, and Galaxy Note 8. These are also trending in the Indian market right now.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 7 Buy At Price of Rs 24,520

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging (9V/2A) Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 20,890

Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery Huawei Mate 10 Pro Key Features

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display, 70000:1 (Typical) Contrast ratio, 112% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

20MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras with Leica Summilux-H lenses

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy Note8 Buy At Price of Rs 67,900

Key Features

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) Nokia 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (eMMC 5.0) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Buy At Price of Rs 14,875

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Buy At Price of Rs 57,900

Key Features

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

-8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4X) Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery