6 most searched Samsung smartphones

Samsung recently launched a bunch of flagship smartphones before the commencement of MWC in New York. The new set of Samsung smartphones includes flagship Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus, and the A10 5G. Along with these standard flagship smartphones, the company has also launched the much awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable smartphones from the company.

The above mentioned Samsung smartphones offer superior design, 2019-class flagship hardware, latest software, and the best of the best camera modules, which almost match the performance of an entry-level DSLR or a mirror-less camera.

These smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which goes up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage on the high-end variant. These smartphones have taken over the internet, and here is the list of the most searched Samsung smartphones in the recent past.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Key Specs

6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera

10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4500 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 Key Specs

6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Fold Key Specs

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP

10MP cover camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,380mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S10e Key Specs

5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,100mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Key Specs

6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery