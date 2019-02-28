TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Multiple Aircraft Taking Off At Same Time, Here Is How IAF Confused Pak And Hit Balakot
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: Where To Watch, Timing, Possible XI, Live Streaming And More
- Skoda Kamiq Revealed — World Premiere At Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched In India
- KYC Compliance Deadline For E-Wallets Extended By 6 Months
- Oscars 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Candid Photos From The After-party!
- Leptospirosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
6 most searched Samsung smartphones
Samsung recently launched a bunch of flagship smartphones before the commencement of MWC in New York. The new set of Samsung smartphones includes flagship Galaxy S10, S10e, S10 Plus, and the A10 5G. Along with these standard flagship smartphones, the company has also launched the much awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable smartphones from the company.
The above mentioned Samsung smartphones offer superior design, 2019-class flagship hardware, latest software, and the best of the best camera modules, which almost match the performance of an entry-level DSLR or a mirror-less camera.
These smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which goes up to 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage on the high-end variant. These smartphones have taken over the internet, and here is the list of the most searched Samsung smartphones in the recent past.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- 6.7 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + TOF Quad Rear Camera
- 10MP + TOF Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4500 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera and secondary 8MP
- 10MP cover camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,380mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
- 5.8-inch Full HD+ (2280 × 1080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with 438ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9820 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
- 6.3 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 505ppi, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and 12MP and 16MP rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- 5G Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G), 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery