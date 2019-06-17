Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week– Xiaomi Mi 9T, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, Redmi K20 Pro And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Last week looked trending due to some of the top-featured newly launched devices. These devices have been holding up tightly to the users' soaring demand due to the features they are acquiring. Best out of many have been added to our list below, check these wares one after another and take a pledge of purchasing.

The features of these handsets that made users frenzy in the last week are a must thing to consider. They sit with a bigger screen size which makes them under a category of a phablet. These devices' wider range of multitasking are ensured with greater ease as they are powered up by the most advanced chipset. These are indeed enough for these devices to be trending.

In-display fingerprint sensor and massive backup with fast charging technology are another specializations of them. Cameras too look a masterpiece, and the clear showstopper is the incorporation of a 48MP primary sensor- which along with secondary and a telephoto lens produces the photos you can't imagine. With a few more key specs, these popular phones will put to shame to other OEMs.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro Key Specs

6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core CPU

512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM

16MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera

10MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Samsung Galaxy M40 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camer

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4 Nokia 2.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

