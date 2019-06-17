Just In
Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week– Xiaomi Mi 9T, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, Redmi K20 Pro And More
Last week looked trending due to some of the top-featured newly launched devices. These devices have been holding up tightly to the users' soaring demand due to the features they are acquiring. Best out of many have been added to our list below, check these wares one after another and take a pledge of purchasing.
The features of these handsets that made users frenzy in the last week are a must thing to consider. They sit with a bigger screen size which makes them under a category of a phablet. These devices' wider range of multitasking are ensured with greater ease as they are powered up by the most advanced chipset. These are indeed enough for these devices to be trending.
In-display fingerprint sensor and massive backup with fast charging technology are another specializations of them. Cameras too look a masterpiece, and the clear showstopper is the incorporation of a 48MP primary sensor- which along with secondary and a telephoto lens produces the photos you can't imagine. With a few more key specs, these popular phones will put to shame to other OEMs.
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.75 inches Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- Octa-core CPU
- 512 GB, 12 GB RAM or 128 GB, 8 GB RAM
- 16MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear camera
- 10MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 4500 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A70
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M40
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery with Quick Charge 4
Nokia 2.2
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A30
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A20
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
36,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
32,990
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270