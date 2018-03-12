Trending smartphones from last week: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Earlier in March, Samsung was the most trending smartphone brand as its recent flagship duo - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show, Following the same, the company has started accepting the pre-orders for this smartphone and is on the verge of releasing these phones in the global markets. Now, the Galaxy S9 duo have been taken over by Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and OnePlus 6.
While the Redmi Note 5 Pro has already been launched in the Indian market and is awaiting its imminent launch in the company's home market China, the OnePlus 6 is all set to be unveiled sometime in the second quarter of this year.
We have been coming across rumors and leaks that the OnePlus 6 might feature a display notch as the iPhone X.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Mobile BONANZA: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, OPPO F3, Google Pixel 2 XL, and more
Apart from these smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Samsung Galaxy S8, Mi A1, Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Prime have also occupied spots in the trending smartphones list. The others those were talked about last week are the newcomers we saw at the MWC 2018 including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Asus ZenFone 5Z.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
- 1.86GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera And Dual Tone Flash
- 20MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Specs
- 5.99-Inch Full HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
OnePlus 6
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Display type AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5).
- Octa Core Processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is coupled with Adreno GPU
- 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB Storage default memory capacity
- a 16 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera
- 16 MP Camera selfie camera
- a Non-removable Li-Po 3950 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery
Huawei P20 Pro
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of . Display type IPS LCD
- Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)
- Octa Core that is coupled with HiSilicon Kirin 960 GPU
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card.
- a 16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Triple Camera
- a 8 MP Camera selfie camera
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, v4.2, USB, Yes
- a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.