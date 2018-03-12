Trending smartphones from last week: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and more

Earlier in March, Samsung was the most trending smartphone brand as its recent flagship duo - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show, Following the same, the company has started accepting the pre-orders for this smartphone and is on the verge of releasing these phones in the global markets. Now, the Galaxy S9 duo have been taken over by Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and OnePlus 6.

While the Redmi Note 5 Pro has already been launched in the Indian market and is awaiting its imminent launch in the company's home market China, the OnePlus 6 is all set to be unveiled sometime in the second quarter of this year.

We have been coming across rumors and leaks that the OnePlus 6 might feature a display notch as the iPhone X.

Apart from these smartphones, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Samsung Galaxy S8, Mi A1, Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Prime have also occupied spots in the trending smartphones list. The others those were talked about last week are the newcomers we saw at the MWC 2018 including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Asus ZenFone 5Z.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs 5.99 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display

1.86GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera And Dual Tone Flash

20MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions Samsung Galaxy S9+ Best Price of Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Key Specs

5.99-Inch Full HD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

4000mAh Battery OnePlus 6 Rumoured Key Specs a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Display type AMOLED (Corning Gorilla Glass 5).

Octa Core Processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that is coupled with Adreno GPU

6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB Storage default memory capacity

a 16 MP + 12 MP Dual Camera

16 MP Camera selfie camera

a Non-removable Li-Po 3950 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery Huawei P20 Pro Rumoured Key Specs

a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of . Display type IPS LCD

Android OS, v8.1 (Oreo)

Octa Core that is coupled with HiSilicon Kirin 960 GPU

8 GB RAM

128 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card.

a 16 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP Triple Camera

a 8 MP Camera selfie camera

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, v4.2, USB, Yes

a Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery

