Trending smartphones from last week: Oppo Find X, Nokia X6, Redmi 6 Pro, Huawei nova 3 and more

Last week was full of exciting smartphone launches. The Indian market got to see the world's first flagship smartphone with the motorized camera setup in the form of OPPO Find X.

Priced at Rs. 59,990, OPPO Find X also offers the best-in-class specs and high-end AI enabled cameras.

Besides, we also witnessed the launch of Nokia X6, Huawei Nova 3, Redmi 6 Pro and some other handsets. Let's have a look at all the trending smartphones from last week.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Oppo Find X Best Price of Oppo Find X

Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging Samsung Galaxy J8 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3 Best Price of Huawei nova 3

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018) Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

23MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE,

3,580 mAh battery Nokia X6 Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Key Specs 5.5 Inch Full HD Display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Scanner

4G LTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3300mAh Battery