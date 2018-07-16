Trending smartphones from last week: Oppo Find X, Nokia X6, Redmi 6 Pro, Huawei nova 3 and more

Related Articles
Last week was full of exciting smartphone launches. The Indian market got to see the world's first flagship smartphone with the motorized camera setup in the form of OPPO Find X.
Priced at Rs. 59,990, OPPO Find X also offers the best-in-class specs and high-end AI enabled cameras.
Besides, we also witnessed the launch of Nokia X6, Huawei Nova 3, Redmi 6 Pro and some other handsets. Let's have a look at all the trending smartphones from last week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Oppo Find X
Best Price of Oppo Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Best Price of Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3,580 mAh battery
Nokia X6
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Full HD Display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Scanner
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3300mAh Battery