Week 28, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo Find X, Huawei Nova 3, Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On6,

Smartphones have gradually become an essential commodity in this fast-paced world. The users today are tech-savvy and needs devices which can help them with their daily tasks without much fuss. These pocket-sized devices have become a must-to-keep accessory which helps us with a number of tasks ranging from calling to internet surfing and even media playback.
The smartphones available in the market today comes integrated with some advanced features like AI integration, dual-rear camera set up along with some other powerful set of features which makes the life of user much simpler and hassle-free.

The smartphones are available in all price range categories such as low-end, mid-range and high-end devices. This article is regarding one such new releases in the budget-category of the smartphone. The major highlight, however, is the Oppo A3s which was announced recently for the masses.

The Oppo A3s features a notched display along with a dual-rear camera setup with AI integration and much more. So without any further delay lets hop on to the list and see what all options do we have available apart from the Oppo A3s in the budget category of smartphones.
Oppo Find X
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera, secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3650mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,580 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Samsung Galaxy On6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Oppo A5
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Vivo Z1i
- 6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Oppo A3s
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Intex INFIE 3
Key Specs
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 2MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
Intex INFIE 33
Key Specs
- 5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display
- 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 processor with Mail-T820 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Infinix Hot 6 Pro
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging