Week 28, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo Find X, Huawei Nova 3, Sony Xperia XA2 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On6,

Smartphones have gradually become an essential commodity in this fast-paced world. The users today are tech-savvy and needs devices which can help them with their daily tasks without much fuss. These pocket-sized devices have become a must-to-keep accessory which helps us with a number of tasks ranging from calling to internet surfing and even media playback.

The smartphones available in the market today comes integrated with some advanced features like AI integration, dual-rear camera set up along with some other powerful set of features which makes the life of user much simpler and hassle-free.

SEE ALSO: Best Fingerprint scanner smartphones Under Rs 10,000

The smartphones are available in all price range categories such as low-end, mid-range and high-end devices. This article is regarding one such new releases in the budget-category of the smartphone. The major highlight, however, is the Oppo A3s which was announced recently for the masses.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 2, Honor 9i, iPhone X and more

The Oppo A3s features a notched display along with a dual-rear camera setup with AI integration and much more. So without any further delay lets hop on to the list and see what all options do we have available apart from the Oppo A3s in the budget category of smartphones.

Oppo Find X Key Specs

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera, secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3650mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XA2 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Image Enhance Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

23MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,580 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qnovo Adaptive Charging Samsung Galaxy On6 Key Specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Oppo A5 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Vivo Z1i Key Specs

6.26-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Oppo A3s Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Intex INFIE 3 Key Specs

4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.1GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Intex INFIE 33 Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850 processor with Mail-T820 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Infinix Hot 6 Pro Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU / 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging