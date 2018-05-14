Trending smartphones from last week: Xiaomi Mi A2, Oppo F7, Huawei P20 Pro and more

Related Articles
Every month we witness the launch many new smartphones from various OEMs. These devices come with top-of-the-line specifications and offer great camera capabilities. This week we saw smartphones from the Chinese maufacturers catch everyones attention.
Many smartphones were trending over the web indicating their popularity amongst the masses.
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) was among the most looked after smartphones. When it comes to the design, the Mi 6X appears to have a striking resemblance to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched in China with the moniker Redmi Note 5.
Other phones to make it to the top of the list were Oppo F7 which comes with a stylish design and an iPhone X-like notch. It also offers AI capabilities with its camera app. Another Chinese manufacturer to make the cut was Huawei.
The company launched its flagship P20 Pro and caused a stir with its triple camera setup. It comes with top notch specs that can give any smartphone a run for its money.
So to make your shopping decision easy, we have boiled down a list of smartphones that were trending last week.
Huawei P20 Pro
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
- 5.99 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One
- Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
- Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
- 12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.9", 1.25µm) + 20 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3010 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo F7
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei P20 lite
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB601KL
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus)
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A1
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
- 5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G LTE/WiFi
- Samsung Pay
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3600mAh Battery