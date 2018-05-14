Trending smartphones from last week: Xiaomi Mi A2, Oppo F7, Huawei P20 Pro and more

Every month we witness the launch many new smartphones from various OEMs. These devices come with top-of-the-line specifications and offer great camera capabilities. This week we saw smartphones from the Chinese maufacturers catch everyones attention.

Many smartphones were trending over the web indicating their popularity amongst the masses.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) was among the most looked after smartphones. When it comes to the design, the Mi 6X appears to have a striking resemblance to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which was launched in China with the moniker Redmi Note 5.

Other phones to make it to the top of the list were Oppo F7 which comes with a stylish design and an iPhone X-like notch. It also offers AI capabilities with its camera app. Another Chinese manufacturer to make the cut was Huawei.

The company launched its flagship P20 Pro and caused a stir with its triple camera setup. It comes with top notch specs that can give any smartphone a run for its money.

So to make your shopping decision easy, we have boiled down a list of smartphones that were trending last week.

Huawei P20 Pro Key Specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Single / Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Key Specs

5.99 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.1 (Oreo); Android One

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660

Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)

12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.9", 1.25µm) + 20 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3010 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions Oppo F7 Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P20 lite Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) ZB601KL Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus) Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V9 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With LED Flash

4G LTE/WiFi

Samsung Pay

Bluetooth 4.1

3600mAh Battery