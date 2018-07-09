ENGLISH

Trending smartphones from last week: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Oppo Find X, Galaxy J6 and more

    Smartphone manufacturers are bringing new smartphones to the table each passing day. These device are catered to all types of consumers - from budget to mid-range to high-end devices.

    Trending smartphones from last week

    Well, recently we saw OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo and Samsung pushing enw smartphones in the market. Some came with top-of-the-line specs, while others were aimed towards the budget conscious users.

    Of the already available smartphones, we have the Android based Oppo Find X find a place for itself in the list. Notably, this smartphone has gained enough traction among the fans and buyers for the past few weeks. Also, the Oppo Find X, Redmi 6 Pro, Note 5 Pro, Galaxy A6+ were also talked about a lot in the last week.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Oppo Find X

    Key Specs

    • 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6+ (2018)
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus)

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy S8

    Best Price of Galaxy S8
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
