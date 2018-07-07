ENGLISH

Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 65,000 in India

    Premium and high-end flagship smartphones are always expensive. Some brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, etc. are known for their high-end smartphones. However, there are game-changers such as OnePlus, Nokia, and Honor.

    The affordable brands offer devices with more or less the same specifications and features as those from the premium ones and have created a niche for themselves in the market.

    If you are interested in buying a flagship smartphone with superior specifications and features, then you have definitely have a lot of choices in front of you. These premium models are priced starting Rs. 35,000 and go up to Rs. 1,00,000.

    To help you make a purchase decision, we have come up list of best smartphones in the sub-Rs. 65,000 price bracket. You can take a look at the same from the list of smartphones below and zero in on one choice. Do give it a read and go ahead with the purchase.

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    OnePlus 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

    Samsung Galaxy S9

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Apple iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant.

    LG V30 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Water, dust resistant (IP68), MIL-STD 810G certified
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    Google Pixel 2

    Key Specs

    • 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    Sony Xperia XZ1

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
    • 19MP rear camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
