Upcoming 8GB RAM smartphones to wait for in 2019

    Ever since the level of multitasking has increased, our makers have been coming with more RAM configured devices. It is now the makers are gearing up for the launch of some devices which will feature 8GB RAM, in the upcoming year 2019.

    Upcoming 8GB RAM smartphones to wait for in 2019

     

    Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task. Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. To be more specific, we have mentioned these phones in our list below.

    These devices can grab your attention due to some other amazing features. In the list, you have OnePlus 7 whose cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps, and sports bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display.

    You are likely to get even more upgraded features in OnePlus 7T. The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details. It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. Realme 3 Pro comes with advanced level of VOOC charging technology that can charge your device up to a considerate level in short duration of time.

    There are few more devices which are also credited with some spectacular attributes.

    OnePlus 7

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch tall which has a high resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and a pixel density of 394 PPI
    • quad-core Kryo 385 processor having a clock speed of 2.95GHz and 1.8GHz
    • 24MP + 12MP + 8MP lenses rear camera
    • 8GB RAM
    • battery capacity of 4,150mAh

     

    Oneplus 7T

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset
    • 5G technology
    • 8/10 GB RAM
    • a dual 16MP rear camera
    • 20MP front shooter
    • a 64GB fixed internal storage
    • a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery

    Poco F2

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution
    • dual 16MP + 5MP rear camera
    • a 20MP front Camera
    • clocks a speed of 2.8GHz + 1.8GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
    • internal storage of 64GB
    • expanded up to 256GB6GB RAM
    • 4,100mAh Li-Po battery

    Samsung galaxy Note10

    Rumored Key Specs

    • a 6.46-inch screen advertised
    • Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855
    • 8GB of RAM
    • 512GB of internal storage
    • 6,000mAh battery

    Asus Zenfone 6Z

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.3 inch Display Super LCD6 Touchscreen
    • Qualcomm Sanpdragon 845 Adreno 630
    • 6GB/8GB RAM
    • 64/128 GB Internal Memory
    • Memory Card Slot up to 512 GB
    • 16MP Dual front camera
    • 24 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP triple Rear Camera
    • 3.5 MM Audio Jack
    • Fast Battery 4000 mAh capacity

    Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor and more
    • 6/8/10GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12 MP Auto Focus Camera and more
    • 24MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera and more
    • Dual Nano SIM
    • 4G LTE/5G LTE
    • 3200 MAh Battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch and 6.8 inch Full HD+ display
    • Android P
    • Snapdragon 830
    • 23 MP + 20 MP + 20 MP rear camera
    • 20MP + 8 MP front camera
    • 4/6/8 GB RAM
    • 6000 mAh Battery

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
