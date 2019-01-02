Upcoming 8GB RAM smartphones to wait for in 2019

Ever since the level of multitasking has increased, our makers have been coming with more RAM configured devices. It is now the makers are gearing up for the launch of some devices which will feature 8GB RAM, in the upcoming year 2019.

Housed with such massive RAM configuration, your gaming now becomes a much easier task. Even you can store maximum number of apps and run multiple of them in the background, without having a fear of the device to get slowed down. To be more specific, we have mentioned these phones in our list below.

These devices can grab your attention due to some other amazing features. In the list, you have OnePlus 7 whose cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps, and sports bezel-less Optic AMOLED FHD display.

You are likely to get even more upgraded features in OnePlus 7T. The Galaxy Note 10, another phone can record 4K HDR videos with the riches details. It comes with highly improved facial recognition which can build up an accurate 3D picture of yours. Realme 3 Pro comes with advanced level of VOOC charging technology that can charge your device up to a considerate level in short duration of time.

There are few more devices which are also credited with some spectacular attributes.

OnePlus 7 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch tall which has a high resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and a pixel density of 394 PPI

quad-core Kryo 385 processor having a clock speed of 2.95GHz and 1.8GHz

24MP + 12MP + 8MP lenses rear camera

8GB RAM

battery capacity of 4,150mAh Oneplus 7T Rumored Key Specs

a 6.4-inch bezel less Optic AMOLED FHD display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chipset

5G technology

8/10 GB RAM

a dual 16MP rear camera

20MP front shooter

a 64GB fixed internal storage

a 3,500mAh Li-Po battery Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution

dual 16MP + 5MP rear camera

a 20MP front Camera

clocks a speed of 2.8GHz + 1.8GHz and is based upon the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

internal storage of 64GB

expanded up to 256GB6GB RAM

4,100mAh Li-Po battery Samsung galaxy Note10 Rumored Key Specs a 6.46-inch screen advertised

Qualcomm hasn't announced a Snapdragon 855

8GB of RAM

512GB of internal storage

6,000mAh battery Asus Zenfone 6Z Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inch Display Super LCD6 Touchscreen

Qualcomm Sanpdragon 845 Adreno 630

6GB/8GB RAM

64/128 GB Internal Memory

Memory Card Slot up to 512 GB

16MP Dual front camera

24 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP triple Rear Camera

3.5 MM Audio Jack

Fast Battery 4000 mAh capacity Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Rumored Key Specs

6.39 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa Core Processor and more

6/8/10GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual 12 MP Auto Focus Camera and more

24MP + 2MP Dual Front Camera and more

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE/5G LTE

3200 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro Rumored Key Specs

5.99-inch and 6.8 inch Full HD+ display

Android P

Snapdragon 830

23 MP + 20 MP + 20 MP rear camera

20MP + 8 MP front camera

4/6/8 GB RAM

6000 mAh Battery