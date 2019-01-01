Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in January 2019

While we are quite busy in making a jubilant celebration, surprisingly our makers have introduced some of the highly demanded devices under their belts which you can buy in January 2019. These devices come with some of the finest features which make them ideal. You can take a look at some of these handsets that we have mentioned below.

These devices come with dual front camera for portrait selfies which is really uncommon in most budget smartphones. These handsets also come with massive battery backups and charges very quickly, a new Smart HDR mode with zero shutter lag, big and beautiful screen etc.

These handsets also support fast operating fingerprint sensor, very high screen-to-body ratio making your display look immersive. They also offer micro USB charging making your battery replenished in quick time. These devices also are powered by powerful processors and runs excellent graphics, making all together an ideal setup for gaming and other multitasking.

Besides, these handsets can also be obtained from certain online portals at great offers. Subsequently, these phones offer you the best discounts you are looking for.