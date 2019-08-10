These Are Upcoming Smartphones Worth Waiting For In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

We have seen many smartphones launched with innovative features, in this year. We will see even more premium-featured devices in the coming days. While some of them are launched, they are likely to launch in India quite soon. A couple of Samsung phones from the list come with Infinity-O displays, up to 12GB RAMs and 512GB internal storages, and S-pens whose Air Action lets you zoom in or out with the camera.

While Motorola phones maintain robustness with design and built, they also feature advanced turbo power technology that provides up to 6 hours of power in just 20 minutes.

A few more devices in the list can be seen either with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoCs. Some out of these aforesaid phones feature dual aperture lens, ultra-wide camera, live focus, and scene optimizer which together offers next-gen images and videos.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging Xiaomi Mi A3 Key Specs

6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storag

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V17 Neo Key Specs

A 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display bearing a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a density of 404 PPI

two quad-core Kryo 360 processors running at a speed of 2.8GH and 1.8GHz

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip

12MP main lens and 8MP + 5MP sensors

12MP Front Camera

a Li-ion battery bearing 4,500mAh capacity Lenovo Z6 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR10 Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + 8MP +5MP

16MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C

4000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging Vivo Z5 Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage and 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery Vivo iQOO Neo Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, 105% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India