These Are Upcoming Smartphones Worth Waiting For In India
We have seen many smartphones launched with innovative features, in this year. We will see even more premium-featured devices in the coming days. While some of them are launched, they are likely to launch in India quite soon. A couple of Samsung phones from the list come with Infinity-O displays, up to 12GB RAMs and 512GB internal storages, and S-pens whose Air Action lets you zoom in or out with the camera.
While Motorola phones maintain robustness with design and built, they also feature advanced turbo power technology that provides up to 6 hours of power in just 20 minutes.
A few more devices in the list can be seen either with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 or the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus SoCs. Some out of these aforesaid phones feature dual aperture lens, ultra-wide camera, live focus, and scene optimizer which together offers next-gen images and videos.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Xiaomi Mi A3
- 6.08-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ AMOLED display with 102.7% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storag
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh (typical) / 3940mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V17 Neo
Key Specs
- A 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display bearing a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a density of 404 PPI
- two quad-core Kryo 360 processors running at a speed of 2.8GH and 1.8GHz
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip
- 12MP main lens and 8MP + 5MP sensors
- 12MP Front Camera
- a Li-ion battery bearing 4,500mAh capacity
Lenovo Z6
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR10 Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZUI 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP +5MP
- 16MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, USB Type-C
- 4000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging
Vivo Z5
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage and 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo iQOO Neo
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, 105% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 12MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
