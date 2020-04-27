ENGLISH

    These Redmi Smartphones Are Expected To Launch Soon In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has already launched a plethora of smartphones in 2020 and the brand is likely to launch another set of Redmi smartphones in the next few weeks, once the lockdown is lifted. Based on the leaks and speculations, we have come up with a possible list of smartphones that the brand is likely to launch in select markets.

    Upcoming Rumored Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones Expected To Launch
     

    Do note that, the mentioned specifications are completely based on speculations and these devices might not be launched in all the markets and are likely to be available in China. Here is the list of upcoming Xiaomi Redmi smartphones likely to launch in the next few days.

    Xiaomi Redmi 10X

    The Xiaomi Redmi 10X is expected to be the first smartphone to launch with MIUI 12 skin based on Android 10 OS. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with at least 6GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

    As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G will be a 5G capable smartphone and is likely to be a mid-tier smartphone, costing significantly less than the Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and will launch with Android 10 OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G
     

    The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G will also be a 5G smartphone from the Redmi lineup, which is expected to be a bit more powerful than the Redmi K30 5G. The smartphone is expected to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

    The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will be a phablet with a big screen, offering at least 1080p resolution. The phone is expected to carry a mid-range processor and a big battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone is likely to offer features like a 48/64MP camera with support for 4K video recording.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
