These Redmi Smartphones Are Expected To Launch Soon In India

Do note that, the mentioned specifications are completely based on speculations and these devices might not be launched in all the markets and are likely to be available in China. Here is the list of upcoming Xiaomi Redmi smartphones likely to launch in the next few days.

Xiaomi Redmi 10X

The Xiaomi Redmi 10X is expected to be the first smartphone to launch with MIUI 12 skin based on Android 10 OS. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with at least 6GB RAM. The smartphone is likely to feature a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth 5G will be a 5G capable smartphone and is likely to be a mid-tier smartphone, costing significantly less than the Mi 10 or the Mi 10 Pro. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC and will launch with Android 10 OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi K30i 5G will also be a 5G smartphone from the Redmi lineup, which is expected to be a bit more powerful than the Redmi K30 5G. The smartphone is expected to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will be a phablet with a big screen, offering at least 1080p resolution. The phone is expected to carry a mid-range processor and a big battery with support for fast charging. The smartphone is likely to offer features like a 48/64MP camera with support for 4K video recording.