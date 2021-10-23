Just In
Vivo Diwali Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Top Vivo Smartphones
Vivo is back with yet another sale and this time the company is calling it the Vivo Diwali Festival Sale 2021. The Chinese smartphone brand will offer some interesting discounts on deals on the entire range of smartphones that it currently sells in India.
You can now get discounts on products like the Vivo Y20T, Vivo V21, and Vivo Y20A. Not just the entry-level smartphones, as the company is also offering discounts on products like the Vivo X50 Pro as well. Here are all the best deals available during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale 2021.
Vivo X50 Pro (8 GB RAM +256 GB Internal Memory)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs.54,990 (9% OFF)
Vivo X50 Pro is available at 9% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X50 (8 GB RAM+ 128 GB Internal Memory)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 39,990 (12% OFF)
Vivo X50 is available at 12% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 (8 GB RAM+128 GB Internal Memory) (2021)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs.27,990 (25% OFF)
Vivo V20 is available at 25% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V21
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% OFF)
Vivo V21 is available at 9% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y72 (8+128) (5G)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% OFF)
Vivo Y72 is available at 16% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,490 ; MRP: Rs. 9,990 (5% OFF)
Vivo Y11 is available at 5% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V21e
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990 (10% OFF)
Vivo V21e is available at 10% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% OFF)
Vivo X60 Pro is available at 9% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V20 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 34,990 (14% OFF)
Vivo V20 Pro is available at 14% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V19 (8+128)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 30,990 (19% OFF)
Vivo V19 is available at 19% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y73 (8+128)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (16% OFF)
Vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y20A (3+64) (2021)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,990 ; MRP: Rs. 15,490 (22% OFF)
Vivo Y20A is available at 22% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y33s (8+128)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,990 ; MRP: Rs. 21,990 (13% OFF)
Vivo Y33s is available at 13% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X70 Pro (8+128)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 51,990 (9% OFF)
Vivo X70 Pro is available at 9% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo V21(8+128)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990 (9% OFF)
Vivo V21 is available at 9% discount during Vivo Diwali Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
