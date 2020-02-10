ENGLISH

    Everything You Should Know About Vivo Flagship Store In Mumbai

    With an aim to expand its market share in India, Vivo has come up with a new strategy. The company has launched its new store in Mumbai and plans to add more stores in metros. Vivo plans to open 20 more stores across all metros and capitals.

    "The offline channel has been an essential part of our go-to-market strategy, and we shall continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600," Vivo India Director (Brand Strategy) Nipun Marya said.

    Vivo Mumbai Store: Details

    The newly-launched store is divided into three zones -- Gaming experience zone, Accessories, and IoT zone, and VR and photo zone, which the company believes will attract more users. It is worth mentioning that the Gaming Zone will offer the gaming feature of the devices.

    The Accessories and IoT zone will showcase accessories and smart devices. Similarly, the VR sector will showcase all AI features of all devices.
    In fact, the company is offering 10 percent cash back on all credit and debit cards and monthly installments on phones above Rs. 10,000 till the end of this month.

    Reason Behind Vivo's Offline Store

    Monday, February 10, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
