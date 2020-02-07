ENGLISH

    Vivo iQOO Upcoming 5G Smartphone Spotted On TENAA With SD 865 And Quad Cameras

    By
    |

    Vivo's iQOO is gearing up to launch its upcoming 5G smartphone soon, and now the smartphone is spotted on TENAA listing with a model number V1955A. The TENAA listing has revealed some specifications of the smartphone which you don't want to miss. Here are the details:

    Vivo iQOO Upcoming 5G Smartphone Spotted On TENAA With SD 865

     

    According to the TENAA listing, the iQOO 5G smartphone will arrive with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a 2.8GHz processor which is expected to be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 SoC.

    The listing also suggests that the phone will be equipped with up to 12GB RAM and on the optical front it will offer a quad-camera setup with the combination of 64MP primary camera + 13MP wide-angle lens + 13MP Periscope sensor + 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it is said to house a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

    In the 3C certification, it was revealed that the phone will be juiced by a 4,370 mAh non-removable battery along with a 55W Super FlashCharge fast charging support.

    The dimensions of the phone are 158.51×74.88×9.16mm and it is expected to weigh around 214.5 grams. On the connectivity part the iQOO 5G smartphone is said to offer, 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.

    The company has already confirmed that it is planning to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 865 this month in India. So we can expect more information about the smartphone before the launch. However, do note that the company has not confirmed any of the information about the smartphone so we recommend you to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

    Source

     
    vivo iqoo smartphone news
    Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
    X