Vivo Notch Screen smartphones to buy in India

Related Articles
- Vivo NEX S top features: Pop-up selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
- Vivo NEX S and NEX A announced: Price, specifications, features and more
- Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, V7 Plus, Y83, Y71, Y53i and more on discount
- Vivo NEX and NEX S pricing leak ahead of launch
- Vivo X21 brings out conceptual design into reality with its in-display fingerprint reader
- Vivo NEX spotted with Snapdragon 710 on official website ahead of official launch
We have been discussing the benefits of the smartphones for quite some time now. These pocket-friendly devices have become a basic necessity and are available with a number of specs and features which makes the daily tasks easy for us.
From staying in touch with the loved ones to using the smartphones for entertainment the list is quite a long. The smartphones today are compact and offers some interesting features and specs including the latest display trend of 18:9 aspect ratio.
SEE ALSO: Father's Day 2018 gift ideas: Best budgets smartphones to consider
The market today has a number of options for a user to choose from. From Notched display to under the display fingerprint scanner, the technology today has made these devices more useful for a user. This article is all about Vivo smartphones with a notch.
SEE ALSO: Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India
We have compiled a list of Vivo smartphones that comes with a notch, so let's go through the list and see which all devices do Vivo has to offer that features a notch.
Vivo Y83
Best Price of Vivo Y83
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Vivo V9 Youth
Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Z1
Best Price of Vivo Z1
Key Specs
- 6.257-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery