ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo Notch Screen smartphones to buy in India

By:

Related Articles

    We have been discussing the benefits of the smartphones for quite some time now. These pocket-friendly devices have become a basic necessity and are available with a number of specs and features which makes the daily tasks easy for us.

    Vivo Notch Screen smartphones to buy in India

    From staying in touch with the loved ones to using the smartphones for entertainment the list is quite a long. The smartphones today are compact and offers some interesting features and specs including the latest display trend of 18:9 aspect ratio.

    SEE ALSO: Father's Day 2018 gift ideas: Best budgets smartphones to consider

    The market today has a number of options for a user to choose from. From Notched display to under the display fingerprint scanner, the technology today has made these devices more useful for a user. This article is all about Vivo smartphones with a notch.

    SEE ALSO: Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India

    We have compiled a list of Vivo smartphones that comes with a notch, so let's go through the list and see which all devices do Vivo has to offer that features a notch.

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo V9

    Best Price of Vivo V9
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Vivo Z1

    Best Price of Vivo Z1
    Key Specs

    • 6.257-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue