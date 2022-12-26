Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone company, has been one of the leading brands to regularly upgrade the hardware and specifications of its smartphones. The Vivo S16 Pro and Vivo V25 Pro can be considered premium mid-range phones. While the Vivo V25 Pro arrived in August this year, the Vivo V16 Pro has launched last week. Let's compare their specifications, features, and prices, to see which smartphone could be a better choice.

Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Display

The Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The 1080p screen has a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels with a 398 PPI pixel density.

The just-launched Vivo S16 Pro features a larger 6.78-inch curved AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Both displays have a punch-hole camera cutout and the smartphones flaunt slim bezels surrounding the screen. Needless to mention, both devices have similar screens, but the Vivo S16 Pro flaunts a curved AMOLED screen.

Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Performance

The Vivo V25 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which is paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The Vivo S16 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process. The handset is available with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo S16 Pro appears to have an edge over the Vivo V25 Pro in terms of performance as it has a newer SoC and more RAM.

Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Cameras

The Vivo V25 Pro features a triple rear camera configuration. It packs a 64MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with autofocus.

The Vivo S16 Pro has a triple rear camera setup as well. The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The ultrawide camera lens has been downgraded from a 12MP to an 8MP sensor in this iteration.

Both the Vivo smartphones pack capable imaging hardware and benefit from Vivo's software for image optimization in post-processing. The Vivo S16 Pro has a slight edge over the Vivo V25 Pro because it has a 50MP front-facing camera. The Vivo V25 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Battery

The Vivo phone packs a 4830mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging. The Vivo V25 Pro has a slightly smaller 4600mAh battery which too supports 66W fast charging.

Both devices are from Vivo, and hence, benefit from the brand's battery optimization technology. As such, battery endurance should depend a lot on usage patterns.

Vivo S16 Pro Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

Android smartphones in the upper mid-range segment keep getting closer to the devices in the premium category. Specifications and features which were reserved for the premium category such as curved AMOLED displays, high-resolution cameras, and more, are now being offered in the upper mid-range category.

The Vivo V25 Pro, packing 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, sells for ₹43,000. The Vivo S16 Pro has just launched in China. It is priced at CNY 3299 (approx. ₹39,000) for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant. Needless to say, the price of the smartphone would increase when it lands in India. It would be wise not to comment on the performance and offer a recommendation as the Vivo V16 Pro isn't available for a detailed review.

