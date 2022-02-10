Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Which One Should You Consider And Why?

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Pricing Factor

The Vivo T1 5G price starts at Rs.15,990 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model, Rs. 16,990 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model and the high-end 8GB + 128GB storage variant retails for Rs. 19,990. The smartphone is launched in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black color options.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11S price starts at Rs. 16,499 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 17,499 and the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 18,499.

The Redmi phone comes in Horizon Blue, Polar White, and Space Black color variants. So, you can get the Redmi's high-end 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 18,499, while you need to pay some extra for the same variant of the Vivo T1 5G.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Display

Both phones come with good design. However, the Vivo phone has a larger 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11S comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi phone measures 159.87x73.87x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams, while the Vivo T1 measures 164x75.84x8.25mm and weighs 187grams. All in all, if you want an AMOLED panel and light-weight design, go for the Redmi Note 11S. But if you are looking for large and higher refresh rate, the Vivo T1 would be good over the Redmi phone.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Performance & Battery

The Redmi Note 11S ships with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and Android 11-based MIUI 13. However, the Vivo T1 has the powerful Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and it runs Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12. So, in terms of performance, the Redmi phone lags behind the Vivo T1 5G. However, both phones offer additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

For battery, the Note 11S is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Vivo T1 packs the same 5,000 mAh battery; however, it supports 18W charging tech.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Camera

The Vivo T1 offers a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a pair of 2MP sensors. However, the Redmi Note 11S wins here, featuring a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, both units have used a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Vivo T1 5G Vs Redmi Note 11S: Which One’s Better?

Both models will be great choice under Rs. 20,000 segment. However, if you want 5G-enabled device with powerful chip and higher refresh rate, the Vivo T1 5G will be perfect for you. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11S will be a good choice for users who are looking for a good camera features and better display technology.