Vivo V15 Pro has a micro USB port: A deal breaker?

The Vivo V15 Pro is the first smartphone from Vivo India to launch in 2019, which will be unveiled in India on the 20th of February. The Vivo V15 Pro is an exceptional smartphone for multiple reasons. It comes with the in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple primary camera setup, and a popup selfie camera and a unique take on the design.

One of the least interesting features of the Vivo V15 Pro is charging port. Unlike most of the mid-tier smartphones, the Vivo V15 Pro has a micro USB port, which will be used for charging and data syncing, which seems like a bit of a letdown, especially for a smartphone of this caliber. A set of leaked images of the device does re-affirm that the Vivo V15 Pro will have a micro USB port instead of a USB type C port.

Vivo V15 Pro speculated specifications

The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with a bezel-less and notch-less design. The Vivo V15 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera sensor, a super wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor to help portrait effect. On the front, the phone will have a popup selfie camera with a 32 MP camera sensor with AI capabilities.

The smartphone is expected to come with a beefier 4500 mAh battery. Though the smartphone has a micro USB port, the device is most likely to support fast charging with a proprietary fast charging technology.

The Vivo V15 Pro is expected to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom FunTouch OS skin on top. Lastly, the base variant of the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to cost around Rs 30,000.

