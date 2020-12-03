Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Which Is A Better Choice And Why

Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Price Factor

Let's start with the price. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant, costing Rs. 29,990. The OnePlus Nord comes in three models of 6GB RAM + 64GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB, costing Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. You'll be getting the high 12GB RAM variant for nearly the same price as the Vivo V20 Pro.

Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Design Details

One of the key highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro is the design. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution with support for HDR10. You'll find a wide notch that houses the dual-selfie camera setup. Plus, the Vivo V20 Pro is a super lightweight and sleek phone, weighing only 140g, making it the lightest 5G phone in the market.



The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras. The key difference is that the Vivo V20 Pro offers a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Nord offers 90Hz.

Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Processor Performance

Moving one, the Vivo V20 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The same processor can be found on the OnePlus Nord, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Both smartphones are capable of handling all tasks and are future-ready with 5G support.

Apart from the chipset, one will find the difference in the battery setup. The Vivo V20 Pro includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, packs a slightly larger battery with 4,115 mAh capacity with 30T Warp Charging tech. Also, the Vivo phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 and the OnePlus Nord runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera Differences

The Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord pack a dual-selfie camera setup. The Vivo V20 Pro packs a 44MP Eye MF sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter that takes some brilliant selfies and enhances the experience over video calls. The OnePlus Nord packs a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which also takes some stellar selfies.

At the rear, the Vivo V20 Pro packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP mono lens. And the OnePlus Nord includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. With bigger and better sensors, the Vivo V20 Pro can click some stunning pictures - even in low lighting, and much better than the OnePlus Nord.

Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Verdict

Both the Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord are future-proof devices with 5G support and power-packed features. Yet, the OnePlus Nord makes a better choice for the asking price. It comes with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, HDR 10 support for display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and equally good performing cameras.

That said, if you're a video content creator who relies heavily on the selfie camera, the Vivo V20 Pro would certainly make a better choice. Moreover, the overall camera performance is way better than the OnePlus Nord. So go ahead and make your choice!