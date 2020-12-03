Just In
- 32 min ago Infinix Launches Zero 8i With 48MP Quad Rear Camera At Rs. 14,999
-
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus 9 Series Confirmed To Run Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Poco Days Sale 2020: Best Deals Ever On POCO Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago ARM Cortex-X1 -- The Next-Gen Mobile CPU Architecture Explained
Don't Miss
- Movies Tenet Box Office Prediction: Christopher Nolan's Film Sold More Than 25K Tickets In Advance Bookings
- News Cyclone Burevi: Kerala CM calls for high-level meeting to tackle rain fury
- Sports India vs Australia: Virat Kohli earns praise from Laxman and Gambhir for 'phenomenal' run
- Lifestyle Vidya Balan Looks Graceful In Her Floral Black Saree And Silver Jewellery
- Automobiles Tata Hexa BS6 4X4 Spotted Testing In Pune Ahead Of Launch: Spy Pics & Details
- Finance RIL Runs Up For 3 Days; Leads Indices To Record High
- Education Army Public School Result 2020: Check APS CSB Result 2020 For PRT, PGT And TGT
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In December
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Which Is A Better Choice And Why
Vivo V20 Pro is the latest entrant in the premium smartphone segment under Rs. 30K. With 5G support, a dual-selfie camera setup, and an efficient processor, the Vivo V20 Pro is a good choice to get. However, devices like the OnePlus Nord also fall in the same segment and offer similar features. Here's a detailed comparison of the Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord, and which one's a better choice.
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Price Factor
Let's start with the price. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in a single 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant, costing Rs. 29,990. The OnePlus Nord comes in three models of 6GB RAM + 64GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB, costing Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. You'll be getting the high 12GB RAM variant for nearly the same price as the Vivo V20 Pro.
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Design Details
One of the key highlights of the Vivo V20 Pro is the design. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution with support for HDR10. You'll find a wide notch that houses the dual-selfie camera setup. Plus, the Vivo V20 Pro is a super lightweight and sleek phone, weighing only 140g, making it the lightest 5G phone in the market.
The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, comes with a 6.44-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a pill-shaped cut-out housing the dual selfie cameras. The key difference is that the Vivo V20 Pro offers a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Nord offers 90Hz.
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Processor Performance
Moving one, the Vivo V20 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. The same processor can be found on the OnePlus Nord, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Both smartphones are capable of handling all tasks and are future-ready with 5G support.
Apart from the chipset, one will find the difference in the battery setup. The Vivo V20 Pro includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The OnePlus Nord, on the other hand, packs a slightly larger battery with 4,115 mAh capacity with 30T Warp Charging tech. Also, the Vivo phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10 and the OnePlus Nord runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Camera Differences
The Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord pack a dual-selfie camera setup. The Vivo V20 Pro packs a 44MP Eye MF sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle shooter that takes some brilliant selfies and enhances the experience over video calls. The OnePlus Nord packs a 32MP primary Sony IMX616 lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, which also takes some stellar selfies.
At the rear, the Vivo V20 Pro packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP mono lens. And the OnePlus Nord includes a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. With bigger and better sensors, the Vivo V20 Pro can click some stunning pictures - even in low lighting, and much better than the OnePlus Nord.
Vivo V20 Pro Vs OnePlus Nord: Verdict
Both the Vivo V20 Pro and the OnePlus Nord are future-proof devices with 5G support and power-packed features. Yet, the OnePlus Nord makes a better choice for the asking price. It comes with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, HDR 10 support for display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and equally good performing cameras.
That said, if you're a video content creator who relies heavily on the selfie camera, the Vivo V20 Pro would certainly make a better choice. Moreover, the overall camera performance is way better than the OnePlus Nord. So go ahead and make your choice!
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,990
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960