Vivo Z1i vs other 4GB RAM Budget smartphones

    Vivo unveiled a new smartphone in the homegrown market China with 19:9 aspect ratio screen and 128GB internal storage. The new smartphone- Vivo Z1i runs on Snapdrgon 636 chipset and is powered by 4GB of RAM to handle multitasking.

    The Vivo Z1i is priced at RMB 1,898, which roughly translates to Rs 19,600 in the Indian currency. At this price-point, Vivo Z1i will compete with the budget and mid-range smartphones from OPPO, Samsung, Xiaomi, etc. that also offers similar specifications.

    Here we are comparing the new Vivo Z1i with 4GB smartphones available in the budget price-point. Let's have a look.

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Motorola Moto G6

    Best Price of Moto G6
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6 64GB
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Vivo Y83

    Best Price of Vivo Y83
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB

    Best Price of Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Huawei P20 Lite

    Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A6

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 Inch FHD+ SuperAMOLED Display
    • 1.6GHz Exynos 7870 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3000 MAh Battery

    Vivo V9 Youth

    Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB Internal Storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
