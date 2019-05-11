Week 19, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI P Smart Z, Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL, HONOR 20 Lite and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Entire days and the entire time of the last week had caught up the eyes of tech freaks to several launch events of smartphones and gadgets. The features of these wares come as a souvenir to some consumers who find it quite hard to get their minds seeped with other replacing products. So, just take a look at these devices and other electronic accessories of week 19 in the form of a list that we've mentioned below.

Some of the devices in the list come with a punch-hole camera, which looks really attractive. These handsets sport exceptional camera setup that generates crisp and clear images, which additionally look attractive due to the bokeh effects.

Their cameras also feature OIS and EIS which helps in generating more stabilized images. These handsets feature great built and design, use the latest OS which is clean and fuss-free, offer subtle performance, etc. The list includes a couple of smartwatches which come with up to 20 days of battery life.

Other important features which you will find amazing are swim proof(water resistant up to 50m), efficient ability for activity tracking(such as running, walking, cycling, etc), and more. You can find a few other accessories like wireless Bluetooth speaker, wireless headphones, etc. which also have plenty of spectacular attributes.

boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Key specs

Dynamic 30W HD Sound - With a Premium 70mm Driver for high definition immersive audio that can get really loud! So, turn up the atmosphere with the boAt Stone 1400.

Up To 7 Hours of Audio Bliss - Powered by a rechargeable 2500mAh Lithium Battery with a Type-C charging cable

Bluetooth V4.2/ Aux/ USB Compatibility - The boAt Stone 1400 can operate under any conditions with built-in options to include Bluetooth V4.2, Aux-in cable and USB port compatibility

Compact IPX 5 Water Resistant Design - With an adjustable flat strap made for easy portability supported by a cool and urban finish and an outdoor mode, making it perfect for any environment.

Pitch Perfect with 2 Equalizer Modes - Set the sound to your liking and requirements by changing the Equalizer mode between indoor and outdoor, to achieve an always optimized listening experience.

Easy Access Integrated Controls - Provides a simplified control of music with a multifunction button, volume control, and an in-built mic. that allows for streamlined communication and activity

Perfect for group gatherings outdoors and indoors as well, so get ready to bring out the sound Lenovo EGO smartwatch Key specs

20 Days Battery Life

Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)

Activity Tracking - For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc

Call and Notification Alert

Fitness & Outdoor Sharp AQUOS R3 Key specs

6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3120 × 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 120Hz refnresh rate

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage (UFS)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12.2MP rear camera and 20.1MP secondary camera

16.3MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3,200mAh battery HUAWEI P Smart Z Key specs

6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Toreto Blare Pro wireless Bluetooth Key specs

Hifi Bass Stereo In-Ear Earphone & Noise Isolating Headphone For Workout,Focus On Your Favorite Music And Answer Calls Without Skips Or Missed Words.

According To Ergonomic Design And Using Tpe Material, 360 Degree Swing Does Not Fall Off During Exercise

The Headphones Are Easily Compatible With Iphones，Android Smartphones，Tables，And Music Stable Connectivity. It Is Very Easy To Use With Fast Pairing.

Upgraded Feature : Dual Devices Pairing Google Pixel 3a Key specs

5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery Google Pixel 3a XL Key specs

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery HONOR 20 Lite Key specs

6.21-Inch FHD+ Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor

4GB RAM 128GB ROM

24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5

3400 MAh Battery Nokia 4.2 Key specs

5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Blaupunkt BH01 wireless headphones Key specs

qualizer Mode: Toggle between Blaupunkt Music and Turbo Bass Mode with one touch. Choose between thumping bass and true sound.

Foldable Design: On the ear design. Earcups are foldable inside to make it easy to carry. And so cool to flash.

Metal Strength: Earcup movement and expansion is all on metal. This gives is sturdiness and longevity to live long!

300 mAH Battery: 10 Hours of playtime with a single charge on the BT wireless mode.

Built-in Mic and control buttons: Answer calls, change the volume, pause the music just by few buttons, you will never need to or want to take them off.

40mm Large Aperture Driver: Superior Hi Fi performance at all volume levels. Discover sound that you can lose yourself in.

Latest Bluetooth: Loaded with the latest Bluetooth Version 5.0 to give you better connectivity, faster pairing and more efficient power usage. Vivo S1 Pro Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM with 256GB storage

8GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh (typical)with 22.5w fast charging