Week 19, 2019 launch round-up: HUAWEI P Smart Z, Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL, HONOR 20 Lite and more
Entire days and the entire time of the last week had caught up the eyes of tech freaks to several launch events of smartphones and gadgets. The features of these wares come as a souvenir to some consumers who find it quite hard to get their minds seeped with other replacing products. So, just take a look at these devices and other electronic accessories of week 19 in the form of a list that we've mentioned below.
Some of the devices in the list come with a punch-hole camera, which looks really attractive. These handsets sport exceptional camera setup that generates crisp and clear images, which additionally look attractive due to the bokeh effects.
Their cameras also feature OIS and EIS which helps in generating more stabilized images. These handsets feature great built and design, use the latest OS which is clean and fuss-free, offer subtle performance, etc. The list includes a couple of smartwatches which come with up to 20 days of battery life.
Other important features which you will find amazing are swim proof(water resistant up to 50m), efficient ability for activity tracking(such as running, walking, cycling, etc), and more. You can find a few other accessories like wireless Bluetooth speaker, wireless headphones, etc. which also have plenty of spectacular attributes.
boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Key specs
- Dynamic 30W HD Sound - With a Premium 70mm Driver for high definition immersive audio that can get really loud! So, turn up the atmosphere with the boAt Stone 1400.
- Up To 7 Hours of Audio Bliss - Powered by a rechargeable 2500mAh Lithium Battery with a Type-C charging cable
- Bluetooth V4.2/ Aux/ USB Compatibility - The boAt Stone 1400 can operate under any conditions with built-in options to include Bluetooth V4.2, Aux-in cable and USB port compatibility
- Compact IPX 5 Water Resistant Design - With an adjustable flat strap made for easy portability supported by a cool and urban finish and an outdoor mode, making it perfect for any environment.
- Pitch Perfect with 2 Equalizer Modes - Set the sound to your liking and requirements by changing the Equalizer mode between indoor and outdoor, to achieve an always optimized listening experience.
- Easy Access Integrated Controls - Provides a simplified control of music with a multifunction button, volume control, and an in-built mic. that allows for streamlined communication and activity
- Perfect for group gatherings outdoors and indoors as well, so get ready to bring out the sound
Lenovo EGO smartwatch
Key specs
- 20 Days Battery Life
- Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
- Activity Tracking - For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
- Call and Notification Alert
- Fitness & Outdoor
Sharp AQUOS R3
Key specs
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (3120 × 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 120Hz refnresh rate
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage (UFS)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12.2MP rear camera and 20.1MP secondary camera
- 16.3MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3,200mAh battery
HUAWEI P Smart Z
Key specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Toreto Blare Pro wireless Bluetooth
Key specs
- Hifi Bass Stereo In-Ear Earphone & Noise Isolating Headphone For Workout,Focus On Your Favorite Music And Answer Calls Without Skips Or Missed Words.
- According To Ergonomic Design And Using Tpe Material, 360 Degree Swing Does Not Fall Off During Exercise
- The Headphones Are Easily Compatible With Iphones，Android Smartphones，Tables，And Music Stable Connectivity. It Is Very Easy To Use With Fast Pairing.
- Upgraded Feature : Dual Devices Pairing
Google Pixel 3a
Key specs
- 5.6inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3a XL
Key specs
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 6inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
HONOR 20 Lite
Key specs
- 6.21-Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 710 Processor
- 4GB RAM 128GB ROM
- 24MP + 2MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 5
- 3400 MAh Battery
Nokia 4.2
Key specs
- 5.71-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 a-Si FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Blaupunkt BH01 wireless headphones
Key specs
- qualizer Mode: Toggle between Blaupunkt Music and Turbo Bass Mode with one touch. Choose between thumping bass and true sound.
- Foldable Design: On the ear design. Earcups are foldable inside to make it easy to carry. And so cool to flash.
- Metal Strength: Earcup movement and expansion is all on metal. This gives is sturdiness and longevity to live long!
- 300 mAH Battery: 10 Hours of playtime with a single charge on the BT wireless mode.
- Built-in Mic and control buttons: Answer calls, change the volume, pause the music just by few buttons, you will never need to or want to take them off.
- 40mm Large Aperture Driver: Superior Hi Fi performance at all volume levels. Discover sound that you can lose yourself in.
- Latest Bluetooth: Loaded with the latest Bluetooth Version 5.0 to give you better connectivity, faster pairing and more efficient power usage.
Vivo S1 Pro
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 256GB storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh (typical)with 22.5w fast charging