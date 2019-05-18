Just In
Week 20, 2019 launch round-up: Onplus 7 Pro, Asus Zenfone 6, Realme X and more
The week 20 so far has been turning out to be a fruitful phase- as in this entire week consumers have been witnessing jaw-dropping moment due to some new devices and other gadgets. Check out some of these products below in the form of a list.
While Oneplus users feel really satisfied with the fact that Oneplus 7 has been hitting the Indian market with aggressively low price putting shame to other high-end OEMs, equally along with the 7 Pro has a lot of premium features that can take your multitasking to the finest level.
Some of the enlisted devices now sport pop-up camera which flaunts more immersive bezel-less design. Even these phones come without a notch, so you can get an elegant theatre like experience with no obstruction. These phones' battery, chipset, quick charge, and more are the surprising aspects that your eyes can't skip.
Even other gadgets too have deeply excavated the interests of some users, simply tempting them to purchase. You can buy a couple of wireless earbuds which will easily last for six and a half hours on a single charge. You can look for a QLED 4K enabled TV which is AI-based. There are some more gadgets which you will find below.
Oneplus 7
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging (5V - 4A)
Oneplus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera and 8MP T+ 16MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A)
Micromax iOne
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- '16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 5MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 2200mAh (typical) battery
HP OMEN X 2S
Key Specs
- Windows 10 Home 64
- 7th Generation Intel® CoreTM i7 processor
- NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 (8 GB GDDR5 dedicated)
- 32 GB memory; 1 TB HDD storage; 512 GB SSD
New HP OMEN 15 Laptop
Key Specs
- 4.1GHz Intel 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor
- 8GB DDR4 RAM
- 1TB 7200rpm Serial ATA hard drive
- 15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics
- Windows 10 Home operating system
- 2.32kg laptop
OPPO A9x
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
ASUS Zenfone 6
Key Specs
- 6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
itel A46
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Weight: 155g
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh (typical) battery
Sony Xperia Ace
Key Specs
- 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+18:9 aspect ratio LCD Trilluminous Display for Mobile
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with fast charging
iFFALCON 65-inch QLED 4K Android TV V2A
Key Specs
- 30 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI
- 2 x USB
Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Key Specs
- Cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support in a unique single bar without any extra speakers
- Unique Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround Technology
- Simple & elegant design fits perfectly in your home
- Bluetooth 5.0 feature for seamless wireless connectivity with BRAVIA TV
- Five optimized sound modes at a click of a button for unique experience
- 32 W 2.1ch (built-in subwoofer) sound bar
- Input/Output: 1/1 (ARC/eARC), 4K HDR 18 Gbps passthrough and HDCP 2.2/HDCP 2.3, Dolby Vision Compatible
Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery
HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB/128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel secondary
- 16MP pop-up front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 family
Key Specs
- 6th Gen Intel Core m7 Processor With VPro
- Up To 16GB RAM And Up To 1TB SSD ROM
- 12 Inch 3:2 QHD Display
- Auto Focus Rear Camera With Flash
- HD Front-Facing Camera
- Presenter Module Adds Pico Projector And HDMI Port (Optional)
- LTE-A (Optional)
- WiFi
- Bluetooth
Noise TuneElite Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband
Key Specs
- Bluetooth v4.2 compatible with all Bluetooth devices
- Comfortable neckband style headphone
- Voice assistant button for Google Assistant/Siri
- Remote for volume, music playback and phone calls
- Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge
- Up to 10 metres of wireless range
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM version
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Vivo V15 Aqua
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 12MP (24 million photosensitive Units) + 8MP + 5MP AI Triple rear camera and 32MP front facing camera
- 16.59 centimeters
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB| Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v9 Pie operating system with MediaTek P70 octa core processor
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery