Week 20, 2019 launch round-up: Onplus 7 Pro, Asus Zenfone 6, Realme X and more

The week 20 so far has been turning out to be a fruitful phase- as in this entire week consumers have been witnessing jaw-dropping moment due to some new devices and other gadgets. Check out some of these products below in the form of a list.

While Oneplus users feel really satisfied with the fact that Oneplus 7 has been hitting the Indian market with aggressively low price putting shame to other high-end OEMs, equally along with the 7 Pro has a lot of premium features that can take your multitasking to the finest level.

Some of the enlisted devices now sport pop-up camera which flaunts more immersive bezel-less design. Even these phones come without a notch, so you can get an elegant theatre like experience with no obstruction. These phones' battery, chipset, quick charge, and more are the surprising aspects that your eyes can't skip.

Even other gadgets too have deeply excavated the interests of some users, simply tempting them to purchase. You can buy a couple of wireless earbuds which will easily last for six and a half hours on a single charge. You can look for a QLED 4K enabled TV which is AI-based. There are some more gadgets which you will find below.

Oneplus 7 Key Specs

6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging (5V - 4A) Oneplus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera and 8MP T+ 16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A) Micromax iOne Key Specs

5.45-inch (540 x 1132 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

'16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

5MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G

2200mAh (typical) battery HP OMEN X 2S Key Specs

Windows 10 Home 64

7th Generation Intel® Core TM i7 processor

i7 processor NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 (8 GB GDDR5 dedicated)

32 GB memory; 1 TB HDD storage; 512 GB SSD New HP OMEN 15 Laptop Key Specs

4.1GHz Intel 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H 8th Gen processor

8GB DDR4 RAM

1TB 7200rpm Serial ATA hard drive

15.6-inch screen, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Graphics

Windows 10 Home operating system

2.32kg laptop OPPO A9x Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4020mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging ASUS Zenfone 6 Key Specs

6.46-inch ( pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery itel A46 Key Specs

5.45-inch HD+ (1280×720 pixels) TFT IPS display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863 processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash, VGA secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Weight: 155g

Dual 4G VoLTE

2400mAh (typical) battery Sony Xperia Ace Key Specs

5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+18:9 aspect ratio LCD Trilluminous Display for Mobile

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with fast charging iFFALCON 65-inch QLED 4K Android TV V2A Key Specs

30 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz

3 x HDMI

2 x USB Motorola One Vision Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Key Specs

Cinematic surround sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support in a unique single bar without any extra speakers

Unique Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround Technology

Simple & elegant design fits perfectly in your home

Bluetooth 5.0 feature for seamless wireless connectivity with BRAVIA TV

Five optimized sound modes at a click of a button for unique experience

32 W 2.1ch (built-in subwoofer) sound bar

Input/Output: 1/1 (ARC/eARC), 4K HDR 18 Gbps passthrough and HDCP 2.2/HDCP 2.3, Dolby Vision Compatible Realme X Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel secondary

16MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Lenovo ThinkPad X1 family Key Specs

6th Gen Intel Core m7 Processor With VPro

Up To 16GB RAM And Up To 1TB SSD ROM

12 Inch 3:2 QHD Display

Auto Focus Rear Camera With Flash

HD Front-Facing Camera

Presenter Module Adds Pico Projector And HDMI Port (Optional)

LTE-A (Optional)

WiFi

Bluetooth Noise TuneElite Bluetooth In-Ear Neckband Key Specs

Bluetooth v4.2 compatible with all Bluetooth devices

Comfortable neckband style headphone

Voice assistant button for Google Assistant/Siri

Remote for volume, music playback and phone calls

Up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge

Up to 10 metres of wireless range Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM version Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Vivo V15 Aqua Key Specs

6.53-inch with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP (24 million photosensitive Units) + 8MP + 5MP AI Triple rear camera and 32MP front facing camera

16.59 centimeters

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB| Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Android v9 Pie operating system with MediaTek P70 octa core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery