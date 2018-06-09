Week 23, 2018 launch round-up: Redmi Y2, Galaxy A9 star, Moto G6, BlackBerry KEY2 and more

The last week was pretty busy with numerous smartphone launches. Lenovo took the wraps off the much-hyped Lenovo Z5 and two other smartphones. Asus unveiled its first gaming smartphone along with a slew of other products including laptops.

The Asus ROG Phone was announced at the Computex 2018 tech show that happened in Taiwan. Even BlackBerry KEY2 was unveiled at an event in New York the same week.

When it comes to the Indian market, a slew of devices were launched in the country. The Moto G6 and G6 Play those were announced in April were launched in India. After the launch of the Motorola smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which is the rebranded variant of Redmi S2 was launched in the country.

We are yet to know when the devices announced globally will enter the Indian market but we can expect news regarding the same to emerge in a few weeks. In the meantime, let's take a look at the list of launches of the week 23 over here.