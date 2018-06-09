Week 23, 2018 launch round-up: Redmi Y2, Galaxy A9 star, Moto G6, BlackBerry KEY2 and more

Related Articles
The last week was pretty busy with numerous smartphone launches. Lenovo took the wraps off the much-hyped Lenovo Z5 and two other smartphones. Asus unveiled its first gaming smartphone along with a slew of other products including laptops.
The Asus ROG Phone was announced at the Computex 2018 tech show that happened in Taiwan. Even BlackBerry KEY2 was unveiled at an event in New York the same week.
When it comes to the Indian market, a slew of devices were launched in the country. The Moto G6 and G6 Play those were announced in April were launched in India. After the launch of the Motorola smartphones, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, which is the rebranded variant of Redmi S2 was launched in the country.
We are yet to know when the devices announced globally will enter the Indian market but we can expect news regarding the same to emerge in a few weeks. In the meantime, let's take a look at the list of launches of the week 23 over here.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Best Price of Redmi Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A9 star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A9 star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A9 star Lite
Best Price of Galaxy A9 star Lite
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
BlackBerry KEY2
Best Price of BlackBerry KEY2
Key Specs
- 4.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
- Octa-core (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
- 64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM
- Dual 12 MP Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
Shar AQUOS S3
Best Price of Shar AQUOS S3
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 135% RGB ultra-wide color gamut,1500:1 contrast ratio, 550 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Smile UX based on Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera with telephoto lens
- 16MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3100mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Qi wireless charging
Motorola Moto Z3 Play
Best Price of Motorola Moto Z3 Play
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbocharging
Honor 9i 2018
Best Price of Honor 9i 2018
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
HTC Desire 12
Best Price of HTC Desire 12
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery
HTC Desire 12+
Best Price of HTC Desire 12+
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, 1080p video recording
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2965mAh battery
Honor Play
Best Price of Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
LG Q Stylus+/LG Q Stylus/LG Q Stylus α
Best Price of LG Q Stylus+/LG Q Stylus/LG Q Stylus α
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q Stylus and Q Stylus α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q Stylus+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q Stylus and Q Stylus+) / 13MP (Q Stylus α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP / 5MP front-facing camera
- Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) (Only in Q Stylus+ and Q Stylus)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Lenovo K5 Note
Best Price of Lenovo K5 Note
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3760mAh battery
Lenovo Z5
Best Price of Lenovo Z5
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9, upgradable to ZUI 4.0 and Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging
Lenovo A5
Best Price of Lenovo A5
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 3.9 Lite
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Asus ROG
Best Price of Asus ROG
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 90Hz, 1ms response time AMOLED display
- 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 512GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ROG Gaming X mode UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual front-facing 5-magnet speakers
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 10V 3A fast charging, supports up to 30W QC4.0 / PD3.0 / Direct Charge adapter
Motorola Moto G6 Play
Best Price of Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging