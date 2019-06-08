Week 23, 2019 Launch Roundup – Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C, Apple Mac Pro 2019, Infinix Xband 3 And Mor Features oi-Harish Kumar

This week has been unusually busy due to several launches that had happened in the tech world. Well, Apple hosted the WWDC 2019 tech conference earlier this week. At the event, the company took the wraps off a slew of devices including the latest versions of iMacs and more. It also announced the next iteration of its mobile operating system - iOS 13.

Apart from the Cupertino tech giant, there have been a slew of models announced by HMD Global. After teasing a launch event in India on June 6, the company finally took the wraps off the Nokia 2.2, an entry-level smartphone priced starting from Rs. 6,999. Also, the company announced two more smartphones - Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C but these are yet to be launched in India.

There were other launches such as the Infinix XBand 3, Fossil Sports Smartwatch, a new pair of wireless earpods and more. Take a look at the weekly roundup of launches for this week from below.

Nokia 3.1 A/Nokia 3.1 C Key Specs

5.45-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Nokia 2.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh battery HUAWEI Maimang 8 Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera +16MP ultra-wide camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Xband 3 Key Specs

0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later

Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data

Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control

Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.

PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking

3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

Water resistant (IP67)

90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby Apple Mac Pro 2019 Key Specs

Stainless-steel space frame with an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the entire system

Housing with lattice pattern to maximize airflow and quiet operation

Up to 28-Core (56 threads) 2.5GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz) Intel Xeon W processor with 66.5MB cache, up to 2TB 2933MHz memory

Up to 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory in 12 user-accessible DIMM slots (Requires 24-core or 28-core processor)

AMD Radeon Pro 580X / AMD Radeon Pro Vega II / Two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo, each with 64 compute units and 4096 stream processors

Two MPX Modules or up to four PCI Express card slots, Three full-length PCI Express gen 3 slots, One half-length x4 PCI Express gen 3 slot with Apple I/O card installed

Configure up to 4TB of SSD storage encrypted by the Apple T2 Security Chip,Up to 2.6GB/s sequential read and 2.7GB/s sequential write performance

Two USB 3 ports, Support for USB-A (up to 5Gb/s), Two Thunderbolt 3 portswith Support for Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB-C (up to 10Gb/s) and DisplayPort, Two 10Gb Ethernet ports:

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the top of the tower enclosure with support for Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB-C (up to 10Gb/s) and DisplayPort

Built-in speaker and 3.5 mm headphone jack with headset support

Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2 and Optional Magic Trackpad 2

WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Apple Pro Display XDR Key Specs

32-inch (6016 x 3384 pixels) 218 PPI 16:9 IPS LCD screen with oxide TFT technology, 1000 nits sustained (full screen), 1600 nits peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors

Screen stretches edge to edge with just a 9 mm border

2D backlighting system using 576 full array local dimming zones

Superwide viewing angle uses industry-leading polarizer technology that maintains exceptional color and contrast when viewing from different angles

Nano-texture on Pro Display XDR is etched into the glass at the nanometer level that offers beautiful image quality that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum.

Optional Pro Stand provides both tilt and height adjustment, and also allows Pro Display XDR to rotate into portrait mode Fossil Sport Smartwatch Key Specs

Nylon case, aluminum topring and pushers

41 mm, 43 mm case size

Stunning touchscreen digital display

Interchangeable straps and bracelets (18mm / 22mm)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform

Sensors: Heart Rate, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone

Swimproof (track your workout even swimming)

Powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)

Bluetooth Smart Enabled / 4.2 Low Energy, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

350mAh battery with 24+ hours battery life Samsung Notebook 7 Key Specs

13.3"/15.6"(1920×1080 pixels) Full HD LED display

Windows 10 Home

Intel 8th generation Core Processor

Intel UHD Graphics/ NVIDIA GeForce MX250 ( Notebook 7 15-inch external graphics support)

Up to 16GB RAM

256GB, 512GB SSD (NVMe)/ 512GB SSD (NVMe)

+ 1 SSD expandable slot ( Notebook 7 15-inch external graphics support)

720p HD camera / Dual Array Mic

Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint scanner

USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2, HDMI, microSD, HP/Mic

55Wh battery Samsung Notebook 7 Force Key Specs

15.6 inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD LED display

Windows 10 Home

Intel 8th generation Core Processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

16GB RAM

512GB SSD (NVMe) + 2 expandable slots (1 HDD / 1 SSD)

720p HD camera / Dual Array Mic

Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint scanner

USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2,HDMI, RJ45(LAN), microSD, headphone/mic

43Wh battery Kodak XPRO 124cm (49 inch) Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch) Key Specs

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device

IPS Panel