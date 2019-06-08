Just In
- 28 min ago Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C Go Official – Entry-Level Specs Hint At Budget Pricing
- 29 min ago Huawei To Soon Roll Out Its Android Counterpart Oak OS
- 1 hr ago Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Without Bixby Button Leaked In Full Glory
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro: Geekbench Listing Hints At Rebranded Redmi K20 Pro With 8GB RAM
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Coulter-Nile not sure of place in India game despite 92 against WI
- Finance Here's How You Can Give Your Suggestions On The Union Budget To The Govt
- News Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi: Modi in Guruvayur
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1.3-Litre Vs 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine Comparison — Which Is Better?
- Movies Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra Pens A Heartwarming Wish; Calls Her A Blessing!
- Lifestyle Chic And Funky, Here’s A Fun Office Look For You
- Travel Sattal - A Voyage To The Land Of Seven Lakes
- Education RBSE 8th Result 2019: Direct Link To Check Results Online
Week 23, 2019 Launch Roundup – Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C, Apple Mac Pro 2019, Infinix Xband 3 And Mor
This week has been unusually busy due to several launches that had happened in the tech world. Well, Apple hosted the WWDC 2019 tech conference earlier this week. At the event, the company took the wraps off a slew of devices including the latest versions of iMacs and more. It also announced the next iteration of its mobile operating system - iOS 13.
Apart from the Cupertino tech giant, there have been a slew of models announced by HMD Global. After teasing a launch event in India on June 6, the company finally took the wraps off the Nokia 2.2, an entry-level smartphone priced starting from Rs. 6,999. Also, the company announced two more smartphones - Nokia 3.1 A and Nokia 3.1 C but these are yet to be launched in India.
There were other launches such as the Infinix XBand 3, Fossil Sports Smartwatch, a new pair of wireless earpods and more. Take a look at the weekly roundup of launches for this week from below.
Nokia 3.1 A/Nokia 3.1 C
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Nokia 2.2
Key Specs
- 5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 3000mAh battery
HUAWEI Maimang 8
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera +16MP ultra-wide camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix Xband 3
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later
- Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data
- Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications, Sedentary Reminder, Music Control
- Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.
- PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking
- 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking
- Water resistant (IP67)
- 90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby
Apple Mac Pro 2019
Key Specs
- Stainless-steel space frame with an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the entire system
- Housing with lattice pattern to maximize airflow and quiet operation
- Up to 28-Core (56 threads) 2.5GHz (Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz) Intel Xeon W processor with 66.5MB cache, up to 2TB 2933MHz memory
- Up to 1.5TB of DDR4 ECC memory in 12 user-accessible DIMM slots (Requires 24-core or 28-core processor)
- AMD Radeon Pro 580X / AMD Radeon Pro Vega II / Two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo, each with 64 compute units and 4096 stream processors
- Two MPX Modules or up to four PCI Express card slots, Three full-length PCI Express gen 3 slots, One half-length x4 PCI Express gen 3 slot with Apple I/O card installed
- Configure up to 4TB of SSD storage encrypted by the Apple T2 Security Chip,Up to 2.6GB/s sequential read and 2.7GB/s sequential write performance
- Two USB 3 ports, Support for USB-A (up to 5Gb/s), Two Thunderbolt 3 portswith Support for Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB-C (up to 10Gb/s) and DisplayPort, Two 10Gb Ethernet ports:
- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the top of the tower enclosure with support for Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40Gb/s), USB-C (up to 10Gb/s) and DisplayPort
- Built-in speaker and 3.5 mm headphone jack with headset support
- Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad, Magic Mouse 2 and Optional Magic Trackpad 2
- WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0
Apple Pro Display XDR
Key Specs
- 32-inch (6016 x 3384 pixels) 218 PPI 16:9 IPS LCD screen with oxide TFT technology, 1000 nits sustained (full screen), 1600 nits peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, P3 wide color gamut, 10-bit depth for 1.073 billion colors
- Screen stretches edge to edge with just a 9 mm border
- 2D backlighting system using 576 full array local dimming zones
- Superwide viewing angle uses industry-leading polarizer technology that maintains exceptional color and contrast when viewing from different angles
- Nano-texture on Pro Display XDR is etched into the glass at the nanometer level that offers beautiful image quality that maintains contrast while scattering light to reduce glare to the barest minimum.
- Optional Pro Stand provides both tilt and height adjustment, and also allows Pro Display XDR to rotate into portrait mode
Fossil Sport Smartwatch
Key Specs
- Nylon case, aluminum topring and pushers
- 41 mm, 43 mm case size
- Stunning touchscreen digital display
- Interchangeable straps and bracelets (18mm / 22mm)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform
- Sensors: Heart Rate, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone
- Swimproof (track your workout even swimming)
- Powered with Wear OS by Google and compatible with iOS 9.3+ and Android 4.4+ (excluding Go edition)
- Bluetooth Smart Enabled / 4.2 Low Energy, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- 350mAh battery with 24+ hours battery life
Samsung Notebook 7
Key Specs
- 13.3"/15.6"(1920×1080 pixels) Full HD LED display
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel 8th generation Core Processor
- Intel UHD Graphics/ NVIDIA GeForce MX250 ( Notebook 7 15-inch external graphics support)
- Up to 16GB RAM
- 256GB, 512GB SSD (NVMe)/ 512GB SSD (NVMe)
- + 1 SSD expandable slot ( Notebook 7 15-inch external graphics support)
- 720p HD camera / Dual Array Mic
- Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Fingerprint scanner
- USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2, HDMI, microSD, HP/Mic
- 55Wh battery
Samsung Notebook 7 Force
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD LED display
- Windows 10 Home
- Intel 8th generation Core Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD (NVMe) + 2 expandable slots (1 HDD / 1 SSD)
- 720p HD camera / Dual Array Mic
- Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos
- Fingerprint scanner
- USB-C x1, USB 3.0 x2,HDMI, RJ45(LAN), microSD, headphone/mic
- 43Wh battery
Kodak XPRO 124cm (49 inch)
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Kodak XPRO 108cm (43 inch)
Key Specs
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
- IPS Panel