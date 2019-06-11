Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week – Nokia 2.2, Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy A50, OnePlus 7 Pro And Mor Features oi-Harish Kumar

The smartphone market is quite advanced that every week we are coming across numerous launches. Many smartphone brands are creating a hype when it comes to their offerings and are highly anticipated to launch them. Eventually, these smartphones create a buzz and become trending even before their announcement.

Recently, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi was hitting the rumor mills constantly as it is was prepping the launch of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. After the launch, these deices are still circulating in speculations as these could be launched internally with the moniker Xiaomi Mi 9T.

Besides these Redmi smartphones, another device, which is hitting the headlines on a consistent basis is the Nokia 2.2. This is an entry-level smartphone, which went on sale for the first time in the country today. Also, the Galaxy M40 is all set to be launched in India with an Infinity-O display, triple cameras at the rear and more.

As the list of trending smartphones goes on, we have come up with the same below. Do take a look at the same from here.

Nokia 2.2 Key Specs

5.71-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ TFT LCD 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display with 103.8% NTSC Color Gamut, 600nit (HBM) / 430nit (Typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP+ 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Rumored Key Specs 6.3 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)

128 GB, 6 GB RAM or 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

32 MP + 8MP+ 5MP Rear camera

16MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi K20 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 27W fast charging Samsung Galaxy A80 Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging OnePlus 7 Pro Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery