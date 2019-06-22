Week 25, 2019 Launch Roundup – ASUS 6Z, OPPO A5s, Vivo Z1 Pro, Motorola One Vision And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Week 25, 2019 looked good due to one or other reasons. From the OEMs and gadgets' point of view, this week had been savagely glittering hard to miss. As a week's roundup, we have shared a list of all these wares below. These products have some great features. The users have been subjected to awe-inspiring moment with these products.

The included devices in the list of week 25 come with a few best features. They sport HDR imaging, which provides a great filter to the snapped images. They are backed with up to a massive 5000 mAh battery which refills these phones to the fullest at a quicker time due to the onboard installation of quick charging technology. These handsets also offer amazing performance and more.

Besides, you can also rely on some add ons in the list. These accessories are really cool as far as features are concerned. You can look for a couple of Aipower Wearbuds which feature true wireless charging setup and Bluetooth 5. You can have boAT Bassheads 950 which has 40mm dynamic drivers for sound. Find the complete details below related to week 25.

Huawei MediaPad M6 (8.4) Key Specs

8.4-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF

8MP front-facing Camera

4G LTE

6100mAh battery Huawei MediaPad M6 (10.8) Key Specs

10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF

8MP front-facing Camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (Optional)

7500 mAh battery HUAWEI Nova 5i Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + 2MP for 4cm macro + 2MP for portrait shots

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery HUAWEI Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut

Nova 5- HUAWEI Kirin 810 processor with 820MHz ARM Mali-G52MP6 GPU

Nova 5 Pro - HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (Nova 5 Pro only)

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) 3400mAh (minimum) battery Aipower Wearbuds Key Specs

Qualcomm chipset with aptX codec, Bluetooth 5.0 technology and fine-tuned graphene-augmented drivers for clear audio output

Supports mono mode for fast and easy hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.

Fitness band with 7-axis accelerometer (including a pressure sensor) can track your steps, calories burnt, monitor heart rate and sleep pattern

0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) 65k color touchscreen offers instant access to all data and notifications (including sedentary reminder)

Fitness reports are saved in the Aipower app

Band offers on-wrist smartphone notifications which are customizable for calls, texts, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Skin-friendly silicone enhances the comfort of the wristband, and hybrid silicone allows the ear-tips are able to achieve more effective passive noise cancellation.

Earbuds can be placed in the fitness tracking wristband which can also charge the earbuds, so you don't need to carry a separate charging case.

Water resistant (IPX6)

35mAh battery on each earbud offers up to 5.5 hours of battery life, 12 hours with the band

160mAh battery Vivo Y12 Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery boAT Bassheads 950 Key Specs

Sleek Dual Tone Finish - Crafted design made for lightweight comfort with subtle eye-catching features that resonates chill vibes with a sharp colour contrast, plug into your style

Premium HD Sound Quality - For a perfect listening experience enhanced by passive noise cancellation and perfect sound isolation that can reproduce nearly every genre of music via the 40mm Drivers.

Multi Compatible: 3.5mm Jack - Simple set up for a magical Nirvana, connect to almost any device via the 3.5mm audio jack with a perfect length cable made to enhance durability

Inline microphone with voice assist - Gives instant access to crystal clear and hands-free communication and allows for absolutely streamlined control

Comfort Oriented Design - Fashioned to feel weightless when in-use with soft ear pads and a padded adjustable headband, sink into the sound and sink into the comfort Vivo Z1 Pro Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging Motorola One Vision Key Specs

6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging ASUS 6Z Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery OPPO A5s Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP flip camera +13MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Nubia Red Magic 3 Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India