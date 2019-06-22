Just In
Week 25, 2019 Launch Roundup – ASUS 6Z, OPPO A5s, Vivo Z1 Pro, Motorola One Vision And More
Week 25, 2019 looked good due to one or other reasons. From the OEMs and gadgets' point of view, this week had been savagely glittering hard to miss. As a week's roundup, we have shared a list of all these wares below. These products have some great features. The users have been subjected to awe-inspiring moment with these products.
The included devices in the list of week 25 come with a few best features. They sport HDR imaging, which provides a great filter to the snapped images. They are backed with up to a massive 5000 mAh battery which refills these phones to the fullest at a quicker time due to the onboard installation of quick charging technology. These handsets also offer amazing performance and more.
Besides, you can also rely on some add ons in the list. These accessories are really cool as far as features are concerned. You can look for a couple of Aipower Wearbuds which feature true wireless charging setup and Bluetooth 5. You can have boAT Bassheads 950 which has 40mm dynamic drivers for sound. Find the complete details below related to week 25.
Huawei MediaPad M6 (8.4)
Key Specs
- 8.4-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF
- 8MP front-facing Camera
- 4G LTE
- 6100mAh battery
Huawei MediaPad M6 (10.8)
Key Specs
- 10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) WQXGA 16:10 2.5D curved glass display
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with PDAF
- 8MP front-facing Camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE (Optional)
- 7500 mAh battery
HUAWEI Nova 5i
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass IPS LCD screen with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 2MP for 4cm macro + 2MP for portrait shots
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with 108% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- Nova 5- HUAWEI Kirin 810 processor with 820MHz ARM Mali-G52MP6 GPU
- Nova 5 Pro - HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (Nova 5 Pro only)
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / NM card)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- USB Type-C audio
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) 3400mAh (minimum) battery
Aipower Wearbuds
Key Specs
- Qualcomm chipset with aptX codec, Bluetooth 5.0 technology and fine-tuned graphene-augmented drivers for clear audio output
- Supports mono mode for fast and easy hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.
- Fitness band with 7-axis accelerometer (including a pressure sensor) can track your steps, calories burnt, monitor heart rate and sleep pattern
- 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) 65k color touchscreen offers instant access to all data and notifications (including sedentary reminder)
- Fitness reports are saved in the Aipower app
- Band offers on-wrist smartphone notifications which are customizable for calls, texts, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram
- Skin-friendly silicone enhances the comfort of the wristband, and hybrid silicone allows the ear-tips are able to achieve more effective passive noise cancellation.
- Earbuds can be placed in the fitness tracking wristband which can also charge the earbuds, so you don't need to carry a separate charging case.
- Water resistant (IPX6)
- 35mAh battery on each earbud offers up to 5.5 hours of battery life, 12 hours with the band
- 160mAh battery
Vivo Y12
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
boAT Bassheads 950
Key Specs
- Sleek Dual Tone Finish - Crafted design made for lightweight comfort with subtle eye-catching features that resonates chill vibes with a sharp colour contrast, plug into your style
- Premium HD Sound Quality - For a perfect listening experience enhanced by passive noise cancellation and perfect sound isolation that can reproduce nearly every genre of music via the 40mm Drivers.
- Multi Compatible: 3.5mm Jack - Simple set up for a magical Nirvana, connect to almost any device via the 3.5mm audio jack with a perfect length cable made to enhance durability
- Inline microphone with voice assist - Gives instant access to crystal clear and hands-free communication and allows for absolutely streamlined control
- Comfort Oriented Design - Fashioned to feel weightless when in-use with soft ear pads and a padded adjustable headband, sink into the sound and sink into the comfort
Vivo Z1 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8-megapixel 120° wide-angle camera + 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery with 18W fast charging
Motorola One Vision
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9609 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging
ASUS 6Z
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD 19.5:9 aspect ratio screen with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 48MP flip camera + 13MP secondary camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
OPPO A5s
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nubia Red Magic 3
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
28,890
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
28,890
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999