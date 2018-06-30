Week 26, 2018 launch round-up: Vivo V9, Galaxy J6, J8, Redmi 6 Pro, LG X2 and more

Smartphones, the small packet size devices have become a basic necessity in today's fast paced world. The market today has number of options available for the users, from low-end budget category smartphone to high-end feature rich smartphones a user has a wide range of options to choose from.

The smartphones now a days comes with some set of interesting features like the edge-to-edge display, dual-rear camera setup and others. Smartphones have made our lives much more easier and we can perform various tasks using these smartphones while on-the-go such as making/receiving audio and video calls, surfing the internet, watch videos and even capture some beautiful moments.

This article is about the devices that are released in the Week 26 of 2018 and the list includes Vivo V9, Galaxy J6, J8, Redmi 6 Pro, LG X2 and more. So without wasting any more time let's get to the list and see what all options do we have available.

Vivo V9 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery iBall Imprint 4G with 7-inches Key Specs

a 7-inch (1024X600) IPS HD display

powered by the Quad-core 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex A53 64-bit processor

2GB RAM and 16GB storage

expand up to 32GB

Android 7.0 Nougat, not the latest operating system

5MP AF rear & front camera with LED Flash

a 5000mAh battery Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Key Specs

a full-featured Fire HD 10 tablet with a brilliant 10.1" 1080p Full HD display (1920 x 1200), 32 GB internal storage, and up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life. Add a microSD card for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

The included 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to 15,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if they break it, return it and we'll replace it for free. No questions asked.

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi-perfect for watching Full HD videos, playing games, reading books, and streaming content seamlessly. Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Special Edition Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR 4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED flash and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Alcatel 1 Key Specs

5-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.28GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Single / Dual SIM

5MP (interpolated to 8MP) rear camera with LED flash

2MP (interpolated to 5MP) front camera

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery Acer Nitro 5 (2018) Key Specs

15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display

8th Gen 6-Core Intel Core i5, i7, i5+, i7+ processor with NVIDIA GTX 1050 or 1050Ti GPU / AMD Ryzen 5 processor with Radeon RX560 GPU

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB HDD, 128 GB SSD (Optional)

Windows 10 Home

HD Webcam

Built-in Dual Speakers, Dual Digital Microphone, Acer TrueHarmony Plus Technology, Optimized Dolby Audio Premium Sound Enhancement

WiFi 802..11 ac

Bluetooth 4.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 3.1 (1st Gen) Type C

4-cell 3220 mAh Li-Polymer battery LG X2 Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD) IPS display

1.3GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon Mobile Platform

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2500mAh battery Spice F311 Android Oreo Go edition Key Specs

5.34-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with 400MHz Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo Go Edition)

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Key Specs

8-inch (1920 x 1200 pixels) FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio,1200:1 contrast ratio,

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB (LPDDR4x) RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB (LPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE (optional)

6000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery