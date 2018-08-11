Week 32, 2018 launch round-up: Galaxy Note 9, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor Play, OPPO F9 Pro and more

In the previous week, manufacturers had launched a range of smartphones in different price category. And the users have already been impressed with phones like- the Moto Z3 which comes with 5G mod, the Honor Note 10 that features "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" preventing the phone from heating, the OPPO A3s sports a bigger display with 'Super Full Screen', and there are more handsets which the users are well aware of.

Even the week 32 has some feature packed devices, which the users can look up to. To cater the latest information about the current launch round-up, we have shared a list of phones below. You can check for the best option.

The list has smartphones like- the Galaxy Note 9, featuring promising camera enhancements and the Bluetooth-connected S Pen that can activate customizable shortcuts remotely.

Then there is the Xiaomi Mi A2, sporting a new dual-camera combination on the back and a higher resolution front camera and is powered by the faster processor.

There is also the Honor Play, featuring Huawei's latest GPU Turbo technology that is said to increase the performance by 60% while reducing battery consumption by up to 30%.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Key Specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Nokia 2.1 Android Oreo (Go edition) Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 3.1 (3GB) Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84.6-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 5.1 Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery OPPO F9 Pro Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge fast charging Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018) Key Specs

10.5 Inch WUXGA TFT LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

4 Speakers Tuned By AKG

Dolby Atmos

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Wi-Fi/GPS

Bluetooth

400 GB Expandable Memory

7300mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Meizu 16 Key Specs

6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging Meizu 16 Plus Key Specs

6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS

12MP rear camera and 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging Microsoft Surface Laptop Key Specs

13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio,Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

7th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Intel HD 620 (i5) / Intel® Iris Plus Graphics 640 (i7)

8GB, or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD

Windows 10 S

720p HD front-facing camera

3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo microphones, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 14.5 hours of video playback Microsoft Surface Book 2 Key Specs

Microsoft Surface Book 2 Features a 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 Processor

256 GB of storage

8 GB RAM, and up to 17 hours of video playback

Includes an Intel HD Graphics 620 integrated GPU

The fastest Surface Book yet, with 2x more power

Vibrant PixelSense Display: now available with an improved 13.5" touchscreen

Four versatile modes of use and new USB-C port LG G7+ ThinQ Key Specs

6.1 inch Quad HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 2 TB

16MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

IP68 Dust & Water Resistance

Wireless Charging

3000 mAh Li-ion Battery Honor Play Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging LG Q8 (2018) Key Specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging