Week 32, 2018 launch round-up: Galaxy Note 9, Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor Play, OPPO F9 Pro and more

Related Articles
- motorola teases the launch of the word's first 5G smartphone in China: 5G Moto MOD
-
- Xiaomi Pocophone F1 storage variants leaked: Offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage
- Does your smartphone supports HD streaming on Amazon Prime video and Netflix? Check here
- Motorola P30, P30 Note and P30 Play listed on official site ahead of August 15 event
- LG G7 Plus ThinQ vs Other Premium smartphones
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB RAM likely in tow
In the previous week, manufacturers had launched a range of smartphones in different price category. And the users have already been impressed with phones like- the Moto Z3 which comes with 5G mod, the Honor Note 10 that features "Nine Liquid Cooling Technology" preventing the phone from heating, the OPPO A3s sports a bigger display with 'Super Full Screen', and there are more handsets which the users are well aware of.
Even the week 32 has some feature packed devices, which the users can look up to. To cater the latest information about the current launch round-up, we have shared a list of phones below. You can check for the best option.
SEE ALSO: LG G7 Plus ThinQ vs Other Premium smartphones
The list has smartphones like- the Galaxy Note 9, featuring promising camera enhancements and the Bluetooth-connected S Pen that can activate customizable shortcuts remotely.
Then there is the Xiaomi Mi A2, sporting a new dual-camera combination on the back and a higher resolution front camera and is powered by the faster processor.
SEE ALSO: Honor Play vs other best mid-range smartphones
There is also the Honor Play, featuring Huawei's latest GPU Turbo technology that is said to increase the performance by 60% while reducing battery consumption by up to 30%.
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Nokia 2.1 Android Oreo (Go edition)
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 3.1 (3GB)
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84.6-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Nokia 5.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
OPPO F9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2018)
Key Specs
- 10.5 Inch WUXGA TFT LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 4 Speakers Tuned By AKG
- Dolby Atmos
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Wi-Fi/GPS
- Bluetooth
- 400 GB Expandable Memory
- 7300mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi A2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Meizu 16
Key Specs
- 6-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2950mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging
Meizu 16 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch ( 1080 × 2160 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 10000 : 1 aspect ratio, 430cd/m2 (typical) brightness, 374 PPI
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Flyme OS
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3640mAh (typical) / 3570mAh (minimum) battery with mCharge fast charging
Microsoft Surface Laptop
Key Specs
- 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504 pixels) PixelSense 10 point multi-touch Display with 3:2 aspect ratio,Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 7th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with Intel HD 620 (i5) / Intel® Iris Plus Graphics 640 (i7)
- 8GB, or 16GB RAM, 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- 720p HD front-facing camera
- 3.5mm headphone jack, Stereo microphones, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
- Ambient light sensor, TPM chip for Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
- Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 14.5 hours of video playback
Microsoft Surface Book 2
Key Specs
- Microsoft Surface Book 2 Features a 7th generation Intel Dual Core i5 Processor
- 256 GB of storage
- 8 GB RAM, and up to 17 hours of video playback
- Includes an Intel HD Graphics 620 integrated GPU
- The fastest Surface Book yet, with 2x more power
- Vibrant PixelSense Display: now available with an improved 13.5" touchscreen
- Four versatile modes of use and new USB-C port
LG G7+ ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 2 TB
- 16MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
- IP68 Dust & Water Resistance
- Wireless Charging
- 3000 mAh Li-ion Battery
Honor Play
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
LG Q8 (2018)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 389ppi Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh built-in battery Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 with fast charging