LG G7 Plus ThinQ vs Other Premium smartphones

LG has recently launched its latest smartphone in the high-end segment, the LG G7 Plus ThinQ. The device is an upgraded version of the G7 ThinQ. The phone comes with a host of improvements compared to its predecessor.

Interestingly, the handset comes with a discreet Google Assistant key, like a Bixby key in Samsung phones, that enables the voice search. The key also doubles up as the Google Lens key to fetch information from the web.

The device also features a 32bit Hi-Fi QUAD DAC with DTS:X 3D surround sound capabilities for true 7.1 channel surround sound experience through headphones. Additionally, the device also has features like a new mono speaker, which is dubbed as BoomBox speaker.

With respect to the price, the LG G7 Plus ThinQ has a bunch of opponents. The LG G7 Plus ThinQ flaunts a 6.1-inch MLCD+ screen with a QHD+ resolution that measures at 3120 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, along with a brightness that can go up to 1000 nits.

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and resolution of 2280 x 1080. The ASUS Zenfone 5Z has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 in an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. This comparison shows that the LG G7 Plus ThinQ is equipped with a better variant of LCD technology and it has been tweaked to provide the best colors and brightness possible for the user's viewing pleasure.

In terms of design, all three smartphones are sporting a premium finish, with a glass or ceramic back to enhance the handset's overall look. This is one of the reasons why you have to pay slightly more for these high-end smartphones.

There are even more handsets on the list that we have mentioned below, which can be compared with the LG G7 Plus ThinQ in terms of features and specifications.

Blackberry KEY2 Best Price of Blackberry KEY2

Key Specs 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key

4G VoLTE

3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 5Z Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Vivo NEX Best Price of Vivo NEX

Key Specs 6.59-inch FHD+ Super Amoled Display with 2316 x 1080 pixels resolution

12MP dual pixel +5MP Primary dual camera

Android v8.1 Oreo based on Funtouch OS 4.0 operating system

2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor with Adreno 630, KRYO 385

8GB RAM

128GB internal memory and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

4000mAH lithium-ion battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology OnePlus 6 256GB Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Honor 10 Best Price of Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Nokia 8 Sirocco Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

Fingerprint sensor, Barometer

Water and Dust Resistant (IP67 )

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging HTC U11 Best Price of HTC U11

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI, HTC Edge Sense,HTC Sense Companion

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0