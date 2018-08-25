Week 33, 2018 launch round-up: Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Galaxy A8 Star, Oppo R17 Pro and more

Related Articles
- Realme 2 concept images show waterdrop design
-
- Realme 2 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a dual camera setup: Confirmed
- Huawei to launch Honor 8X and 8X Max on September 5
- Vivo V11 Pro teasers confirm AI dual rear cameras, FullView display and more
- Video: Google Pixel 3 unboxing shows the device in full glory
- OPPO F9 Pro: Engineered for today's tech savvy content creators
As a part of week 33, 2018 users can avail some of the best feature-packed devices. These phones come in bundles starting from the premium newly launched devices to the old mid range, and some entry level handsets. So, you have an option to select either of these devices at their suitable price point.
For an instance you can go for the Poco F1, which is available in four variants- 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128, 8GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB (Armoured edition). The device has innumerable features to its credit like- 6.18-inch notched display, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Superr Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on smartphones
You can go with the Oppo A5 that has introduced an AI-powered beautification mode in the camera app. Both cameras perform well, and battery life is good as well. The device flaunts a 6-inch 18:9 screen with narrow borders, making it to look attractive.
The Oppo R17 Pro too comes with bunch of high-end features. It's basically an alternative to the Find X, coming with more cameras and SuperVOOC support. There are some more devices with diverse set of features, which too can be considered.
Here is a list of smartphones that you can refer:
Nokia 6.1 Plus
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Oppo A5
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo R17 PRO
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
Oppo R17
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
HOMTOM H1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (640 x 1280 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
HOMTOM H3
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio In-Cell display
- 1.3GHz MediaTek processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
HOMTOM H5
Key Specs
- a 5.5-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio
- Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz
- 3GB of RAM
- a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor
- an 8-megapixel sensor
- 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card
- 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port
- rear-facing fingerprint sensor
- a 3,300mAh battery
Easyfone STAR
Key Specs
- Weight 71 grams
- Dimensions 115*53*14
- Model name Easyfone Star
- Form Factor Bar
- Colour
- Tangy Green, Sassy Pink, Breezy Blue, Rocket Red, Wonder White
- Talk Time 6 Hrs
- Standby Time 160 Hrs
- Display 1.77"
- Sim Slot Single
- Sim size Standard
- Network Type GSM
- Frequency Quadband (850/900/1800/1900)
- Battery 800mAh
- Contacts Memory 30
- Message Memory 100
- Charging Options Cradle & USB
- External Memory Upto 8 GB extendable memory
- Language English & Hindi
- Torch Yes
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Lava Z60s
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Infinix Note 5
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery with fast charging
10.or D2
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant (IPX2)
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum)
itel A22 / A22 Pro
Key Specs
- 5-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio display
- 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM with 8GB internal memory (A22) / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory (A22 Pro)
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) (A22) / Android 8.1 (Oreo) (A22 Pro)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
OPPO F9
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F9 Pro
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge
Nokia 5.1 Plus
- 5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery