Week 33, 2018 launch round-up: Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Galaxy A8 Star, Oppo R17 Pro and more

As a part of week 33, 2018 users can avail some of the best feature-packed devices. These phones come in bundles starting from the premium newly launched devices to the old mid range, and some entry level handsets. So, you have an option to select either of these devices at their suitable price point.

For an instance you can go for the Poco F1, which is available in four variants- 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128, 8GB/256GB and 8GB/256GB (Armoured edition). The device has innumerable features to its credit like- 6.18-inch notched display, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

SEE ALSO: Flipkart Superr Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on smartphones

You can go with the Oppo A5 that has introduced an AI-powered beautification mode in the camera app. Both cameras perform well, and battery life is good as well. The device flaunts a 6-inch 18:9 screen with narrow borders, making it to look attractive.

The Oppo R17 Pro too comes with bunch of high-end features. It's basically an alternative to the Find X, coming with more cameras and SuperVOOC support. There are some more devices with diverse set of features, which too can be considered.

Here is a list of smartphones that you can refer:

Nokia 6.1 Plus Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Poco F1 Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Oppo A5 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Key Specs

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging Oppo R17 PRO Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with (10V/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging Oppo R17 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 + 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 (efficiency)) 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge HOMTOM H1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (640 x 1280 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio display

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery HOMTOM H3 Key Specs

5.5-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio In-Cell display

1.3GHz MediaTek processor

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery HOMTOM H5 Key Specs

a 5.5-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio

Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek SoC clocked at 1.3GHz

3GB of RAM

a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor

an 8-megapixel sensor

32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card

4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port

rear-facing fingerprint sensor

a 3,300mAh battery Easyfone STAR Key Specs

Weight 71 grams

Dimensions 115*53*14

Model name Easyfone Star

Form Factor Bar

Colour

Tangy Green, Sassy Pink, Breezy Blue, Rocket Red, Wonder White

Talk Time 6 Hrs

Standby Time 160 Hrs

Display 1.77"

Sim Slot Single

Sim size Standard

Network Type GSM

Frequency Quadband (850/900/1800/1900)

Battery 800mAh

Contacts Memory 30

Message Memory 100

Charging Options Cradle & USB

External Memory Upto 8 GB extendable memory

Language English & Hindi

Torch Yes Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Lava Z60s Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5MP auto focus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery Infinix Note 5 Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging 10.or D2 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 400 nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Splash resistant (IPX2)

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) / 3140mAh (minimum) itel A22 / A22 Pro Key Specs

5-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio display

1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909) Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM with 8GB internal memory (A22) / 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory (A22 Pro)

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) (A22) / Android 8.1 (Oreo) (A22 Pro)

5MP auto focus rear camera with dual LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery OPPO F9 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery OPPO F9 Pro Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge Nokia 5.1 Plus Key Specs

5.86-inch ( 720×1520 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass 19:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 5-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typcial) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery