Flipkart Superr Sale: Heavy discounts and offers on smartphones

    The E-commerce site, Flipkart, has yet again arrived with its super sale scheme. The scheme comes as a heal for a user who is unable to purchase premium handsets and other electronic products. Talking about remunerative bids, the company offers 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards on selective products. It also comes with no cost EMI option and great exchange offers at a much reduced price value respectively.

    SEE ALSO: PayTM Mall offers up to 20% cashback on smartphones from Honor, Moto, Vivo, Oppo, Apple and more

    As a part of Superr offers, the users can get to purchase phones like- the iPhone SE(32GB) at just Rs. 17,999 which is lesser than the original price of Rs. 26,000, the Moto Z2 play(4GB/64GB) which is priced at only Rs. 18,999 that's lesser than the previous price of Rs. 27,999.

    Besides, this phone also gives extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange. You will get a chance to purchase 4+ rated phones(the Google Pixel 2, the Honor 7A, the Galaxy On 6 etc.), best selling Honor phones, phones under top deals(the Galaxy On Nxt, the Mi Mix 2 etc.)- at a discounted price point. The shopping platform also comprises newly launched devices at a fair concessional price options.

    To make you ease with an option on selecting an ideal device, we have shared a list of phones below which you can go through and purchase them depending on the attractive deals.

    35% off on Honor 9i

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    32% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    18% off on Honor 7A

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Offer:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹1,667/month
    • Get upto ₹14,000 off on exchange
    • Bank Offer5% off* on EMI transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit CardsT&C
    • Bank OfferExtra 5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0

    21% off on Honor 9 Lite

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    21% off on Google Pixel 2

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    34% off on Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Motorola Moto G6 Play

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹1,334/month
    • Get upto ₹11,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Bank Offer10% Instant Discount* with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Offers:

    • No Cost EMIs from ₹3,334/month
    • Get upto ₹18,000 off on exchange
    • Extra Rs.3000 off over regular exchange value (Price inclusive)
    • Bank OfferFlat ₹2000 Off* on EMI transactions on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards
    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    21% off on Motorola Moto X4

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    27% off on LG G7+ ThinQ

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    9% off on Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    22% off on Honor 10

    Buy This offer on Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 5.84 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 24MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 24MP Front Camera
    • Huawei Kirin 970 Processor
    • 3400 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

