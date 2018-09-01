Week 34, 2018 launch round-up: YU ACE, HTC U12 Life, LG Q7, Realme 2 and more

Related Articles
Before moving ahead with the likeness of upcoming phones in the next week, users can still cling to the devices of this ending calendar Week 34, 2018. As a launch round up, you are hereby advised to go through some of the mobiles, and subsequently purchase them before they go off the flash sale from Flipkart and Amazon, India.
However, there are some more devices which are launched globally, except in India. To avail them you need to look at some other shopping platforms. For related information about such mobiles, you can refer to the Google as well.
SEE ALSO: Upcoming Smartphones expected to be launched in India in September 2018
You have the HTC U12 Life which is a mid-range smartphone, flaunting large and bright display. It features premium design giving more grip on the phone, enough power under the hood, amazing dual rear cameras and a headphone jack.
As a secondary choice, you can flip over to the LG Q7. The smartphone has premium features such as Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. There is also a Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor that doubles as a camera shutter button, capture screenshots, and control the notification bar.
SEE ALSO: List of smartphones launched in August month 2018
The Oppo's extension called the Realme 2 is also leaving no stone unturned. It is India's first notch display in the Rs. 10,000 segment with diamond-cutting designs, a big battery and a lot more.
To give you the best information of some of the best picked up devices, we have attached a list below.
ZTE Axon 9 Pro
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
BlackBerry KEY2 LE
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Sony Xperia XZ3
- 6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 19MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh Battery
YU ACE launched starting at Rs. 5999
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
HTC U12 Life
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery
LG Q7 / Q7+ launched in India for Rs. 15990
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6190
- 5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
Realme 2 launched in India for Rs. 8990
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
ARCHOS Access 57
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass TN display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core UNISOC SC9832E 64-bit processor with 600MHz Mali-T820 MP1 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
LG G7 One Android One smartphone and G7 Fi
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
LG G7 Fit
- 6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display
- 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- 32-Bit DAC
- Bluetooth 4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint
- Boombox Speaker
- FM Radio
- 3000mAh Battery