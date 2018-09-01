Week 34, 2018 launch round-up: YU ACE, HTC U12 Life, LG Q7, Realme 2 and more

Before moving ahead with the likeness of upcoming phones in the next week, users can still cling to the devices of this ending calendar Week 34, 2018. As a launch round up, you are hereby advised to go through some of the mobiles, and subsequently purchase them before they go off the flash sale from Flipkart and Amazon, India.

However, there are some more devices which are launched globally, except in India. To avail them you need to look at some other shopping platforms. For related information about such mobiles, you can refer to the Google as well.

You have the HTC U12 Life which is a mid-range smartphone, flaunting large and bright display. It features premium design giving more grip on the phone, enough power under the hood, amazing dual rear cameras and a headphone jack.

As a secondary choice, you can flip over to the LG Q7. The smartphone has premium features such as Portrait mode, QLens, Hi-Fi quality audio, and DTS:X 3D Surround Sound. There is also a Smart Rear Key fingerprint sensor that doubles as a camera shutter button, capture screenshots, and control the notification bar.

The Oppo's extension called the Realme 2 is also leaving no stone unturned. It is India's first notch display in the Rs. 10,000 segment with diamond-cutting designs, a big battery and a lot more.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display, HDR 10

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery BlackBerry KEY2 LE Key Specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Sony Xperia XZ3 Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 2880 pixels) OLED HDR Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, TRILUMINOS Display for mobile, X-Reality for mobile, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

19MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh Battery YU ACE launched starting at Rs. 5999 Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery HTC U12 Life Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (UFS2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with HTC Sense

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery LG Q7 / Q7+ launched in India for Rs. 15990 Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP (Q7+) / 13MP f(Q7) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

Water and Dust Resistant (IP68) MIL-STD 810G certified

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Oreo (Go edition) launched in India for Rs. 6190 Key Specs

5-inch (540 x 960 pixels) qHD TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery Realme 2 launched in India for Rs. 8990 Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery ARCHOS Access 57 Key Specs

5.7-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass TN display

1.4GHz Quad-Core UNISOC SC9832E 64-bit processor with 600MHz Mali-T820 MP1 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery LG G7 One Android One smartphone and G7 Fi Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 LG G7 Fit Key Specs

6.1 Inch Quad HD+ Touchscreen Display

2.3 GHz Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 32GB ROM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Facing Camera

32-Bit DAC

Bluetooth 4.2/NFC

Fingerprint

Boombox Speaker

FM Radio

3000mAh Battery