Week 35, 2019, Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2F, HUAWEI Nova 5T And More
Week 35 witnessed several launches including smartphones, gadgets, and other electronic products. Some of these products are enlisted below. You can look for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 which comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. And, Google Nest Hub smart display which has an audio calling, broadcasting, Live Photos, Digital Wellbeing features.
You can have a couple of smartwatches which offer more than four days of battery life. These gadgets will let you store and play 300+ songs. A couple of Bluetooth speakers feature water-resistant bodies with IPX5 ratings and will run for 10 hours on a single charge. The users can look forward to buying some laptops which are powered by the 9th Generation Core Intel i5 processor. They run Windows 10 Home which is pre-loaded with lifetime validity.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Redmi Note 8
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
CLAW SM50 closed back studio monitor and DJ headphones launched for Rs. 2,490
Key Specs
- Exceptional clarity: The 40mm drivers deliver vibrant bass, vivid mids and detailed highs offering perfect balance between each frequency
- Multi-purpose headphones: Use the 2.8m coiled cable at the studio or the 1.2m straight cable with microphone and in-line controls when on the go
- Foldable design: Our design offers easy portability along with a 90 degree ear cup swivel feature for one-ear monitoring
- Over the ear design: Obtain maximum comfort with breathable protein leather ear pads which enhance noise isolation and improves the overall wearing experience
- What's included: CLAW SM50 headphones, 2.8m Coiled cable, 1.2m straight cable with mic and in-line controls, warranty card offering 1 year warranty
TECNO Spark 4 Air
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 13-megapixel rear camera and a VGA secondary camera with dual-LED flash;
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
- Nebula Black & Royal Purple colours
TECNO Spark Go
- 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + Memory card
- 8-megapixel rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
RedmiBook 14 Pro
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U (8MB L3 Cache, up to 4.9GHz) / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) processor
- 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics
- 8G DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD storage
- Windows 10
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz)
- 46W battery with fast charging
Redmi TV with 70-inch 4K HDR screen announced
Key Specs
- 70-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core Amologic Cortex A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450MP3 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, S/PDIF
- Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.
- DTS audio, Dolby Audio
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch announced in India starting at Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- AMOLED Touchscreen
- Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (5.0 and later)
- Water resistant to 50 meters
- 3-axis accelerometer, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor, Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels
- Built-in microphone
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS, NFC
- 15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise
- Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night
UNISOC Tiger T618 and Tiger T710 with dual-core NPU announced
Key Specs
- Support for a 48-megapixel camera
- Upgraded image processing algorithms and AI Tunning tools
- Support for multi-processing ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto image data at the same time with non-delay switching
- Support for three-stage synthetic zoom, multi-camera image fusion technology
- Supports ultra-wide-angle lens distortion correction and an improved AI engine.
- Supports face unlock, and supports features such as smart photo classification, scene recognition, face unlocking, AI beautification and AI bokeh for photos and videos and AI retouching.
OPPO Reno 2Z/Reno 2F
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OPPO Reno 2
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Meizu 16s Pro
- 6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 8
- 48MP rear camera + 20MP + 16MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh (typical) / 3540mAh (minimum) battery
Lenovo Legion Y540
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness
- Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU
- Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU
- Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
- Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD or up to 2 TB HDD Intel Optane-ready
- Harmon speakers with Dolby Audio support
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.1/5.0, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, Kensington lock slot, Audio combo, NOVO hole.
- 720p HD webcam
- No fingerprint reader
- White backlit-keyboard
- 52.5 Wh battery
Legion Y74
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS LCD screen
- Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU
- Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with Max-Q design
- Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM
- Up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe, Up to 2 TB HDD
- Dolby Atmos speaker system
- Connectivity: Killer Wireless 2 x 2 802.11 AC + Bluetooth 5.0/4.1, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, Kensington Lock slot, Audio combo, NOVO hole.
- 720p HD webcam
- No fingerprint reader
- Backlit keyboard with Corsair iCUE RGB lighting
- 3-cell 57 Wh battery; Up to 5 hours playback
Samsung Galaxy A10s launched in India starting at Rs. 9,499
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
HUAWEI Nova 5T
- 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ FullView display
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Google Nest Hub
Key Specs
- The ultimate digital photo frame
- Voice-controlled, get visual answers from Google and watch helpful videos from YouTube and more
- Ambient EQ helps it automatically match the lighting and colors in any room
- View and control compatible lights, plugs, cameras, TVs and other devices from a single dashboard
- Works with Upto 6 Users with Personalised Settings.
- W x H: 7.02 inches x 4.65 inches
- Weight: 480 g
