Week 35, 2019, Launch Roundup: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2F, HUAWEI Nova 5T And More

Week 35 witnessed several launches including smartphones, gadgets, and other electronic products. Some of these products are enlisted below. You can look for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 which comes with a 4,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. And, Google Nest Hub smart display which has an audio calling, broadcasting, Live Photos, Digital Wellbeing features.

You can have a couple of smartwatches which offer more than four days of battery life. These gadgets will let you store and play 300+ songs. A couple of Bluetooth speakers feature water-resistant bodies with IPX5 ratings and will run for 10 hours on a single charge. The users can look forward to buying some laptops which are powered by the 9th Generation Core Intel i5 processor. They run Windows 10 Home which is pre-loaded with lifetime validity.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP +2MP camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Redmi Note 8 Key Specs 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery CLAW SM50 closed back studio monitor and DJ headphones launched for Rs. 2,490 Key Specs Exceptional clarity: The 40mm drivers deliver vibrant bass, vivid mids and detailed highs offering perfect balance between each frequency

Multi-purpose headphones: Use the 2.8m coiled cable at the studio or the 1.2m straight cable with microphone and in-line controls when on the go

Foldable design: Our design offers easy portability along with a 90 degree ear cup swivel feature for one-ear monitoring

Over the ear design: Obtain maximum comfort with breathable protein leather ear pads which enhance noise isolation and improves the overall wearing experience

What's included: CLAW SM50 headphones, 2.8m Coiled cable, 1.2m straight cable with mic and in-line controls, warranty card offering 1 year warranty TECNO Spark 4 Air Key Specs 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

13-megapixel rear camera and a VGA secondary camera with dual-LED flash;

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Nebula Black & Royal Purple colours TECNO Spark Go Key Specs 6.1-inch (1500 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 85% screen to body ration, 500 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish

2.0GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + Memory card

8-megapixel rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery RedmiBook 14 Pro Key Specs 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness

1.8GHz Intel Core i7-10510U (8MB L3 Cache, up to 4.9GHz) / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U (6MB L3 Cache, up to 4.2GHz) processor

2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

8G DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD storage

Windows 10

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

46W battery with fast charging Redmi TV with 70-inch 4K HDR screen announced Key Specs 70-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) 4K display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

1.5GHz Quad-Core Amologic Cortex A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450MP3 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, S/PDIF

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

DTS audio, Dolby Audio Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch announced in India starting at Rs. 20,999 Key Specs AMOLED Touchscreen

Supports iPhone (4S and later) and Android (5.0 and later)

Water resistant to 50 meters

3-axis accelerometer, Optical heart rate monitor, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor, Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels

Built-in microphone

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS, NFC

15+ Exercise Modes - Use Swim, Run & other modes to see real-time stats while you exercise

Track time in light, deep and REM sleep stages & get insights about your night UNISOC Tiger T618 and Tiger T710 with dual-core NPU announced Key Specs Support for a 48-megapixel camera

Upgraded image processing algorithms and AI Tunning tools

Support for multi-processing ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto image data at the same time with non-delay switching

Support for three-stage synthetic zoom, multi-camera image fusion technology

Supports ultra-wide-angle lens distortion correction and an improved AI engine.

Supports face unlock, and supports features such as smart photo classification, scene recognition, face unlocking, AI beautification and AI bokeh for photos and videos and AI retouching. OPPO Reno 2Z/Reno 2F Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU (Reno 2Z) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (Reno 2F)

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB (2F) / 256GB (2Z) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP +2MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging OPPO Reno 2 Key Specs 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging Meizu 16s Pro Key Specs 6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 8

48MP rear camera + 20MP + 16MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh (typical) / 3540mAh (minimum) battery Lenovo Legion Y540 Key Specs 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness

Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD or up to 2 TB HDD Intel Optane-ready

Harmon speakers with Dolby Audio support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 4.1/5.0, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, Kensington lock slot, Audio combo, NOVO hole.

720p HD webcam

No fingerprint reader

White backlit-keyboard

52.5 Wh battery Legion Y74 Key Specs 15.6-inch FULL HD IPS LCD screen

Up to 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9750H CPU

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with Max-Q design

Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

Up to 512 GB PCIe NVMe, Up to 2 TB HDD

Dolby Atmos speaker system

Connectivity: Killer Wireless 2 x 2 802.11 AC + Bluetooth 5.0/4.1, USB 3.1 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, Kensington Lock slot, Audio combo, NOVO hole.

720p HD webcam

No fingerprint reader

Backlit keyboard with Corsair iCUE RGB lighting

3-cell 57 Wh battery; Up to 5 hours playback Samsung Galaxy A10s launched in India starting at Rs. 9,499 Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz) Exynos processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery HUAWEI Nova 5T Key Specs 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ FullView display

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Google Nest Hub Key Specs The ultimate digital photo frame

Voice-controlled, get visual answers from Google and watch helpful videos from YouTube and more

Ambient EQ helps it automatically match the lighting and colors in any room

View and control compatible lights, plugs, cameras, TVs and other devices from a single dashboard

Works with Upto 6 Users with Personalised Settings.

W x H: 7.02 inches x 4.65 inches

Weight: 480 g

