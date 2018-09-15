Week 36, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo F9, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Moto G6 Plus and more

Related Articles
In the week 36, 2018 you have already seen some devices and other gadgets that have some amazing features. The impact of such phones won't get easily faded. As such, users still prefer to go with them. The popularity of these handsets seems to be sustaining in the future as well.
Since, it is the last day of this week, you must not miss any chance of knowing about their features and their purchasing. Based on this week's launch round-up, we have prepared a list of few products which you can look below.
These devices come with features like- large FHD screen that delivers great visuals, cameras delivering aesthetic photos, powerful configuration that offers snappy and clutter free experience, TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID, powerful backup with fast charging support, and many more.
While some gadgets have features like- full-screen OLED display, slimmer chassis, support of Bluetooth 5, and several other key aspects.
Oppo F9
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone XS 64GB/256GB/512GB
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
- 6.5-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
- Hex-Core A12 Bionic chip
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Apple iPhone XR
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Apple watch series 4
- 1.78 inches LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- watchOS 5.0
- Apple S4 chipset
- 16 GB internal memory
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Vivo Y97
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3315mAh (typical) battery
Huawei Maimang 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 20MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OPPO A7x
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
FiiO M3K
Key Specs
- A 2.0-inch IPS screen with capacitive buttons + touchpad for operation. There are five sets of touch buttons to make getting around the UI easy: next/previous track, confirmation, back, and menu keys. It comes with an all-aluminium unibody construction with tempered glass to protect the display from scratches.
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
Amazfit Cor
Key Specs
- 1.23-inch color touch scre en with 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Displays messages, emails, calls and app notifications
- Heart Rate: manual and continuous heart rate tracking
- Activity and automatic sleep tracking, exercise tracking
- 7-day weather forecast, alarms, timer, stopwatch
- 316L marine-grade stainless steel housing
- 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking
- 170mAh battery promises up to 12 days of battery life
Amazfit Pace
Key Specs
- 1.34-inch (320 X 300 pixels) color Always-on LCD touch screen
- 1.2GHz Dual-Core Processor
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and other apps on the always-on color touch display
- Multisport tracking:Get detailed analytics for 12+ different sports modes.
- Phone-free Music: Listen to music without having to carry your phone
- Built-in GPS and Glonass tracks your route and distance.
- Optical heart rate sensor f74*-eo-por heart rate zones
- Bluetooth 4.0 LE - Compatible with Android and iOS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
- 290mAh Li-Polymer Battery offers up to 5 days of battery life with regular use / 11 days basic use