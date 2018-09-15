Week 36, 2018 launch round-up: Oppo F9, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, Moto G6 Plus and more

In the week 36, 2018 you have already seen some devices and other gadgets that have some amazing features. The impact of such phones won't get easily faded. As such, users still prefer to go with them. The popularity of these handsets seems to be sustaining in the future as well.

Since, it is the last day of this week, you must not miss any chance of knowing about their features and their purchasing. Based on this week's launch round-up, we have prepared a list of few products which you can look below.

These devices come with features like- large FHD screen that delivers great visuals, cameras delivering aesthetic photos, powerful configuration that offers snappy and clutter free experience, TrueDepth camera system that supports Face ID, powerful backup with fast charging support, and many more.

While some gadgets have features like- full-screen OLED display, slimmer chassis, support of Bluetooth 5, and several other key aspects.

Oppo F9 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone XS 64GB/256GB/512GB Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery Apple iPhone XS Max Key Specs 6.5-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED Multi‑Touch display

Hex-Core A12 Bionic chip

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Apple iPhone XR Key Specs 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

TrueDepth camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Apple watch series 4 Key Specs

1.78 inches LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

watchOS 5.0

Apple S4 chipset

16 GB internal memory

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Vivo Y97 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3315mAh (typical) battery Huawei Maimang 7 Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

20MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging OPPO A7x Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery FiiO M3K Key Specs

A 2.0-inch IPS screen with capacitive buttons + touchpad for operation. There are five sets of touch buttons to make getting around the UI easy: next/previous track, confirmation, back, and menu keys. It comes with an all-aluminium unibody construction with tempered glass to protect the display from scratches. Motorola Moto G6 Plus Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging Amazfit Cor Key Specs

1.23-inch color touch scre en with 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Displays messages, emails, calls and app notifications

Heart Rate: manual and continuous heart rate tracking

Activity and automatic sleep tracking, exercise tracking

7-day weather forecast, alarms, timer, stopwatch

316L marine-grade stainless steel housing

3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

170mAh battery promises up to 12 days of battery life Amazfit Pace Key Specs

1.34-inch (320 X 300 pixels) color Always-on LCD touch screen

1.2GHz Dual-Core Processor

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and other apps on the always-on color touch display

Multisport tracking:Get detailed analytics for 12+ different sports modes.

Phone-free Music: Listen to music without having to carry your phone

Built-in GPS and Glonass tracks your route and distance.

Optical heart rate sensor f74*-eo-por heart rate zones

Bluetooth 4.0 LE - Compatible with Android and iOS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g

290mAh Li-Polymer Battery offers up to 5 days of battery life with regular use / 11 days basic use