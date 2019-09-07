Week 36, 2019 Launch Roundup: List of Smartphone Launches Last Week

The list covers a few HMD Global's phones such as the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 2720, Nokia 800, and the Nokia 110 (2019). Out of these, the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 sport the Bluetooth 5 connectivity option.

You can look for Asus's gaming phone called ROG Phone 2. It is the first device to get powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Its highly immersive gaming view becomes possible due to a 120Hz AMOLED display.

You can look for the Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note and the A6 Note that are launched in India at their given price figures. Amongst these, a high-end Z6 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also comes with a PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system, preventing the device from overheating.

HUAWEI P30 Pro

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging

Vivo Z1x launched in India at Rs. 16,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

HUAWEI Enjoy 10 Plus

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Motorola One Zoom

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) Full HD+ OLED screen

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TBwith microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP depth sensing camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola Moto E6 Plus

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB /32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint scanner

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

LG G8X ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Nokia 7.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 6.2

Key Specs

6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery

Nokia 2720 Flip dual screen 4G phone

Key Specs

2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display+ 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) external display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

Google Assistant

4G VoLTE

1500mAh removable battery

Nokia 800 Tough rugged 4G phone

Key Specs

2.4-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual SIM

KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Loud Speaker (103 phons), Torch (198 lumens)

Google Assistant

Waterproof (IP68 - Up to 1.5m for 30 minutes), Dustproof, MIL-STD-810G certified

Loop on the bottom

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n with WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS , Micro USB (USB 2.0

2100mAh battery

Nokia 110 (2019) announced

Key Specs

1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display

Nokia Series 30+ software platform

4MB RAM, 4MB ROM

Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)

FM Radio, Torchlight

Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)

Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector

800mAh removable battery

Sony Xperia 5

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1080 x 2520pixels) FHD_ OLED HDR Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3140mAh Battery

Realme Q

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in India for Rs. 33,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Note launched in India for Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh battery

Lenovo A6 Note launched in India for Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

HONOR Play 3

Key Specs

6.39-inch (1560×720pixels) HD+ All-View display

Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

HONOR 20S

Key Specs

6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ All-View display, 412 PPI, 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.1.1

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery

ASUS ROG Phone II

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Gionee F9 Plus launched for Rs. 7,690

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display

1.65GHz Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano+nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4050mAh built-in battery

Infinix Hot 8 launched in India for Rs. 6,999

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Key Specs