Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports Ashes 2019: Australia's triumph exposes England's areas of weakness
- News Odisha truck driver fined Rs 86,500, highest ever under Motor Vehicles Act
- Movies Jr NTR Follows In Prabhas's Footsteps? Tarak To Dub For Hindi Version Of RRR?
- Lifestyle International Literacy Day 2019: This Street School in Delhi Is Empowering Slum Kids With Knowledge
- Education SSC CHSL Result 2019 Tier 1 To Be Declared On September 11
- Finance IRDAI Likely To Link Motor Insurance Premiums With Traffic Violations
- Automobiles MG Hector Bookings To Reopen From October: Company To Increase Production Soon
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Week 36, 2019 Launch Roundup: List of Smartphone Launches Last Week
Week 36 of 2019 was mostly about the IFA event which is one of the biggest tech shows. The event has so far witnessed multiple smartphone launches and there are more to come. Having said that, we would have to wait a little longer for the unveiling of these phones in the Indian market. In case you want to toss across some of these entire week's devices that are already available for sale in India, you need to follow our attached list.
The list covers a few HMD Global's phones such as the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 2720, Nokia 800, and the Nokia 110 (2019). Out of these, the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 sport the Bluetooth 5 connectivity option.
You can look for Asus's gaming phone called ROG Phone 2. It is the first device to get powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Its highly immersive gaming view becomes possible due to a 120Hz AMOLED display.
You can look for the Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note and the A6 Note that are launched in India at their given price figures. Amongst these, a high-end Z6 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP primary sensor. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also comes with a PC-grade Coldfront liquid cooling system, preventing the device from overheating.
HUAWEI P30 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery with HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging
Vivo Z1x launched in India at Rs. 16,990
Key Specs
- 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
HUAWEI Enjoy 10 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola One Zoom
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080×2340 pixels) Full HD+ OLED screen
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TBwith microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 5MP depth sensing camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E6 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB /32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint scanner
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG G8X ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage (V50S ThinQ 5G)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G (V50S ThinQ), 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Nokia 7.2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 48MP Quad Pixel rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 20MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 6.2
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch ( 1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP depth sensor
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Nokia 2720 Flip dual screen 4G phone
Key Specs
- 2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display+ 1.3-inch (240×240 pixels) external display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- Google Assistant
- 4G VoLTE
- 1500mAh removable battery
Nokia 800 Tough rugged 4G phone
Key Specs
- 2.4-inch (240×320 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Loud Speaker (103 phons), Torch (198 lumens)
- Google Assistant
- Waterproof (IP68 - Up to 1.5m for 30 minutes), Dustproof, MIL-STD-810G certified
- Loop on the bottom
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n with WiFi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, GPS/AGPS + GLONASS , Micro USB (USB 2.0
- 2100mAh battery
Nokia 110 (2019) announced
Key Specs
- 1.77-inch (160×120 pixels) QQVGA Color Display
- Nokia Series 30+ software platform
- 4MB RAM, 4MB ROM
- Networks: GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US)
- FM Radio, Torchlight
- Single / Dual SIM (Mini-SIM)
- Connectivity: Micro-USB 2.0 Charger Connector, 3.5 mm AV Connector
- 800mAh removable battery
Sony Xperia 5
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1080 x 2520pixels) FHD_ OLED HDR Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3140mAh Battery
Realme Q
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery (typical) / 3950mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Nubia Red Magic 3S
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Lenovo Z6 Pro launched in India for Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Note launched in India for Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1080 × 2340 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio LTPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x with 64GB internal memory / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh battery
Lenovo A6 Note launched in India for Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
HONOR Play 3
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (1560×720pixels) HD+ All-View display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710F 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
HONOR 20S
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2340×1080 pixels) FHD+ All-View display, 412 PPI, 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 810 7nm with processor with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.1.1
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery
ASUS ROG Phone II
Key Specs
- 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
Gionee F9 Plus launched for Rs. 7,690
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display
- 1.65GHz Octa-Core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4050mAh built-in battery
Infinix Hot 8 launched in India for Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 450 nits brightness, 1500:1contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable memory with microSD (Up to 512GB / 6GB RAM version only)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Single / Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP camera + 5MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
88,000
-
17,990
-
13,770
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190